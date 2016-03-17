The 'Z' series is a family of four, with two standmounters (Z-1 and Z-2) and two floorstanding (Z-3 and Z-4) models. The range is a step above last year’s S-series, which was launched at last year's Bristol show.
Key features include brand new Kevlar bass and midrange drive units, new crossovers and all-new cabinets with curved tops. All speakers feature bespoke ribbon tweeters, larger than those found on the S-series.
Each speaker also uses a special filter system for low frequencies, whereby the reflex port exists through a special chamber in the speaker plinths. Qiad claims this design aids bass extension and clarity.
The speakers are slated for a March release, in piano lacquered black, white or rosewood. Prices range from £1200 for the Z-1 to £3200 for the Z-4.
Quad Z-series
Here are the numbers:
Quad Z-1 (£1200)
2-way design
15cm bass driver
90x12mm ribbon tweeter
Sensitivity 86dB
Recommended amplifier power 40-150W
Peak power handling 100W
Peak SPL 102dB
Nominal impedance 8Ω
Minimum impedance 4.6Ω
Frequency response (+/-3dB) 56Hz - 20kHz
Bass extension (-6dB) 48Hz
Crossover frequency 3.4KHz
Cabinet Volume (in litres) 10L
Dimensions 383 x 219 x 283
Weight 6.5kg
Quad Z-2 (£1500)
2-way design
17.5cm bass driver
90x12mm ribbon tweeter
Sensitivity 84dB
Recommended amplifier power 40-200W
Peak power handling120W
Peak SPL 102dB
Nominal impedance 8Ω
Minimum impedance 4.6Ω
Frequency response (+/-3dB) 50Hz - 20kHz
Bass extension (-6dB) 45Hz
Crossover frequency 3.4KHz
Cabinet Volume (in litres) 15L
Dimensions (mm) 421 x 243 x 329
Weight 9kg
Quad Z-3 (£2500)
3-way design
15cm midrange driver
2 x 17.5cm bass drivers
90x12mm ribbon tweeter
Sensitivity 89dB
Recommended amplifier power 60-250W
Peak power handling 120W
Peak SPL 110dB
Nominal impedance 6Ω
Minimum impedance 3.8Ω
Frequency response (+/-3dB) 50Hz - 20kHz
Bass extension (-6dB) 45Hz
Crossover frequency 450Hz & 3.6KHz
Cabinet Volume (in litres) 34L
Dimensions (mm) 965 x 267 x 340mm
Weight 19 kg
Quad Z-4 (£3200)
3-way design
3 x 17.5cm bass drivers
15cm midrange driver
90x12mm ribbon tweeter
Sensitivity 90dB
Recommended amplifier power 60-250W
Peak power handling 120W
Peak SPL 115dB
Nominal impedance 4Ω
Minimum impedance 3.6Ω
Frequency response (+/-3dB) 47Hz - 20kHz
Bass extension (-6dB) 40Hz
Crossover frequency 300Hz & 3.5KHz
Cabinet Volume (in litres) 43L
Dimensions (mm) 1175 x 267 x 340
Weight 23.5kg
Quad Artera One
Quad has also launched the Artera One, an all-on-one system that acts as an integrated amplifier, CD player and network streamer. It can handle hi-res up to 384kHz (via USB).
It is armed to the teeth with connections:
2x coaxial
2x optical
1x USB B
1x USB A for iOS devices
2x RCA phono inputs
XLR and RCA outputs
Bluetooth and UPnP wireless connections
AirPlay
Spotify
Internet radio
The price is yet to be confirmed, but we know it will be out in Summer 2016.