The new models, the Reference 1K, 3K, 5K and 7K floorstanders, the Reference 9K bookshelf speakers and the Reference 50 K Centre, have been fitted with newly-designed Canton drivers made from an aluminium cone complete with a ceramic-tungsten structure.

Canton says it has used these materials because they provide an “optimum ratio of rigidity to weight and improved inner damping” - whether they help them sound better will of course be more pertinent.

L-R: Reference 1K, Reference 3K, Reference 5K

Canton’s proprietary wave surround technology also features in the woofers and midrange drivers, while the range also gets Canton’s newly designed crossover.

The 1K and 3K speakers can also have their mid-range tweeter adjusted to suit different room acoustics, which sounds interesting.

The Canton Reference K speaker range is being demonstrated at the Bristol Show and is available now. Prices are as follows: Reference 50 K Centre, £1499 (any finish), Reference 9K, £1999 (black, white), £2499 (cherry), Reference 7K, £3999 (black, white), £4499 (cherry), Reference 5K £5499 (black, white), £5499 (cherry), Reference 3K, £7999 (black, white, no cherry option), Reference 1K £16,999 (black, white, no cherry option).

Canton has also introduced a new S model to its MusicBox series of Bluetooth wireless speakers. It comes with the same features as its smaller XS sibling, including aptX Bluetooth 4.0, a 10-hour battery life and stereo pairing ability. It will be available from March for £229.

