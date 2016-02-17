The new amplifier is Q Acoustics’ own Q-AVA stereo amp with a built-in DAC. It features two optical digital inputs, alongside one analogue input, plus Bluetooth for wireless streaming.

The 7000i satellites and 7070Si subwoofer from the company’s award-winning style speaker package have been used to accompany the new amp.

The satellites each feature two 75mm ultra long throw mid//bass drivers and a 25mm tweeter, and sport an integrated, adjustable stand allowing them to be wall or ceiling mounted. The subwoofer meanwhile has an 8in high excursion bass driver. Q Acoustics says sound the system aims to disperse sound evenly throughout the room through grilles on the top and bottom.

Q Acoustics says the package delivers a sound that “will astonish everyone who hears it... They’ll find it difficult to believe such huge dynamic sound comes from such small elegant speakers.”

The Q Acoustics M7 package will be available from May 2016, in black or white, for £800. If you’re visiting the Bristol Show this year, you’ll be able to hear it in the Q Acoustic room.

