The BBC's Red Button service is being upgraded to make it compatible with internet-connected TVs.

The Connected Red Button service will enable viewers with internet TVs the opportunity to watch some channels even if they are off air, and to catch up with previous episodes of some shows.

It will offer additional streams and clips from sporting events, plus news and weather headlines. Viewers will initially have access to CBBC, CBeebies, BBC Three and Four.

The service will first be offered via Virgin Media's TiVo box, with more internet-capable TVs being added in the coming months.

Daniel Danker, general manager of BBC Programmes and On-Demand, says: "The BBC is seamlessly bringing the internet together with live TV, while making the technology completely invisible. This is Red Button reinvented, and the beginning of the exciting future of television."

