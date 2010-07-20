iPad owners who are keen to get multitasking and folders, already introduced on the iPhone and latest iPod Touch, will have to wait until the autumn and then may have to pay for the privilege.

There are no details of how much Apple will charge for the upgrade, but our spies tell us it's expected to be in the region of £5.

iPod Touch owners have often had to pay for upgrades in the past, even if they were free on the iPhone, and now it seems Apple is applying a similar strategy to the iPad.

Apple has refused to confirm or deny the story, saying only: "We don't comment on rumour or speculation."

