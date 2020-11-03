Anthem launches eight new receivers, processors and power amps

We're all spending more time at home given the current circumstances, so what better time to invest in your home AV setup? Canadian firm Anthem has a suite of eight new products to tempt you, spanning AV receivers, processors and power amps.

The jewel in its crown? The AVM 90 AV processor. This features the latest version of the ARC Genesis Room correction, the Anthem Web User Interface, and an all-new electronics platform, with up to 15.4 channels, HDCP 2.2 and HDMI 2.0b sockets, one of which will be upgradable to HDMI 2.1 (with full 8K support) at a later.

This HDMI 2.1 upgrade is to the hardware and will involve a "small cost", as well as returning the amp to your dealer or distributor. On the plus side, Anthem is confident that, because it uses a different chipset to Denon and Yamaha, its amps will not suffer the HDMI issues reported with those brands that affects PS5 and Xbox Series X compatibility.

There's also the new networking platform with a web-based setup and over-the-air updates, a next-gen multi-core DSP platform, and object-oriented audio codecs with support for up to 15.4 channels, including four independent subwoofer outputs with phase and distance delay.

It's all wrapped up in a modernised design with a high resolution front display.

Wireless support includes Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Bluetooth 4.2, with support for Spotify Connect and Roon both coming soon.

On the video front, there are no fewer than seven HDMI 2.0b inputs with two outputs and independent Zone 2 HDMI, as well as eARC for seamless integration with smart TVs. HDR-wise, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

The AVM 70 is the slightly cheaper, lower-specced version, equipped for 15.2 channels instead of 15.4.

These are joined by three power amplifiers: the MCA 225, 325 and 525, which come in two-, three- and five-channel configurations, respectively. The 120dB signal-to-noise ratio promises to practically eliminate background noise, while power ratings start at 225 watts into 8 Ohms and go up to 600 watts into 2 Ohms for driving more demanding speakers. They also boast Advanced Load Monitoring to protect them from clipping and maintaining their long-term performance and reliability.

Finally, there are three AV receivers: MRX 540, 740 and 1140. These support many of the same features as the AV processors, including the latest version of the ARC Genesis Room correction and the Anthem Web User Interface. They support up to 15.2 channels, have eARC, and amplifier re-assignment with up to 10 channels on MRX1140, six on the MRX 740, and four on the MRX 540. All of these models will also be hardware-upgradable to HDMI 2.1.

They will all go on sale in December, with pricing as follows:

AVM 90: £6749 (AUD $10,999)

AVM 70: £3599 (AUD $5,499)

MRX 540: £1799 (AUD $2,999),

MRX 740: £2799 (AUD $4,499)

MRX 1140: £3899 (AUD $5,999)

MCA 525 GEN2: £3495 (AUD $5,299)

MCA 325 GEN2: £2495 (AUD $3,699)

MCA 225 GEN2: £1995 (AUD $2,999)

