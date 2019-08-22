Amazon Summer Sale: Philips 50 inch 4K TV now just £499

The 6000-series from Philips has, for a little while now, been where its 4K TVs start getting affordable. For a limited time only, add "at Amazon" to the mix, and you could net yourself a 50-inch Philips 4K TV with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for just £499 – down from £700.

This 50PUS6814 model is an LCD screen with three-sided Ambilight. It features a Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine and Philips' own Saphi operating Smart system for access to films, TV series, games, browsing the web and downloading your favourite streaming apps. Amazon Alexa voice control is also built-in, and the silver finish comes with a pedestal stand.

Our advice? While we haven't had this particular 50-inch Philips 4K TV in for a thorough appraisal, on paper there's an awful lot to like – and the £201 saving, plus free delivery within the UK, makes it a very attractive package.

We can't be sure how long Amazon's Summer Sale will run, but good things rarely last long. If you're looking to update to 4K UHD resolution, you could do a lot worse for £500.

