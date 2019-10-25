Philips 2019 TVs: 4K, Full HD, OLED, LCD - everything you need to know

Philips had a pretty great 2018. It received an Award for its affordable 50PUS6703 and five-star verdicts for both of its OLEDs; the 803 and the B&W-enhanced 903 - all great TVs to look out for on Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday.

Unsurprisingly, the company would very much like to repeat the feat (or, preferably, go even further) with this year's set of TVs, and to that end has launched its most substantial and exhaustive TV range yet, with enticing products at all sizes, prices and panel technologies.

Perhaps the most exciting news is that Philips, along with Panasonic, features both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on almost all of its 2019 models, taking the agony out of having to pick a side. The vast majority of TVs also get three-sided Ambilight (Philips’ exclusive tech that uses light bars to extend the onscreen action onto the walls around the TV), the Android 9.0 operating system, and voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

What Philips hasn't offered in 2019 (at least so far) is 8K. Philips says that until native 8K content is available, an 8K TV isn’t worth buying, and it's got a fair point there.

There’s also been no announcement of a replacement for Philips’ flagship, the aforementioned, B&W-fettled OLED903. Until then, the top of Philips’ 2019 TV range will really be shared by three models: the 8804 LCD, which has B&W speakers, the design-lead 9104 LCD, and the 804/854 OLED.

Take a look at our Black Friday 2019 page for more information on Black Friday and Cyber Monday bargains and advice.

Philips OLED854 4K OLED TV

Philips OLED854 4K OLED TV

It's well documented that OLED panels have more or less hit their hardware limits, so improvements have to be found elsewhere. For Philips, it's all about the new P5 Pro chip, which brings with it a host of picture upgrades. We were mighty impressed by the company's 2018 OLEDs so have high hopes indeed for their successors.

It's worth noting that this OLED854 and the OLED804 below are apparently identical but for the stand. The OLED854 has a T-bar pedestal and the OLED804 has slim, dinky feet. In all likelihood, one of these models will be exclusive to a particular retailer.

Philips OLED854 specs

Sizes: 55in (55OLED854), 65in (65OLED854)

55in (55OLED854), 65in (65OLED854) Screen type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5 Pro

P5 Pro HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 50W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips OLED854 pricing

Philips 55OLED854 - £1700

Philips 65OLED854 - £2300

Today's best Philips OLED 854 deals No price information Check Amazon

Philips OLED804 4K OLED TV

Philips OLED804 4K OLED TV

This is the same 4K OLED as the one above, but with dainty feet instead of a T-bar stand.

Philips OLED804 specs

Sizes: 55in (55OLED804), 65in (65OLED804)

55in (55OLED804), 65in (65OLED804) Screen type: OLED

OLED Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5 Pro

P5 Pro HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 50W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips OLED804 pricing

Philips 55OLED804 - £1699

Philips 65OLED804 - £1999

MORE: Philips 55OLED804 review

Philips 9104 Georg Jensen 4K LCD TV

Philips 9104 Georg Jensen 4K LCD TV

You might expect Philips' top LCD to be its most technically advanced, but in the case of Philips' 2019 range, it's actually the most luxuriously styled model.

The 9104 is the result of a collaboration between Philips and renowned Danish design firm, Georg Jensen. Under the skin it's a direct-backlit, 4K LCD powered by Philips' second-best processor, the P5, but, on the outside, it's all thin bezels, ice skate-thin feet and polished metal. The set even comes with white gloves that allow you to get the TV installed without it getting covered in ghastly fingerprints.

It's worth noting that this is one of the only TVs in the 2019 range that doesn't support Dolby Vision or HDR10+.

Philips 9104 specs

Sizes: 55in (55PUS9104)

55in (55PUS9104) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HLG

HDR10, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 25W total

Philips 9104 pricing

Philips 55PUS9104 - £1200

Today's best Philips 55PUS9104 deals Low Stock £999 View Deal

Philips 8804 4K LCD TV with B&W sound

Philips 8804 4K LCD TV with B&W sound

Philips and Bowers & Wilkins extended their partnership, in 2019, with a flagship LCD model featuring B&W speakers, following fairly hot on the heels of last year’s flagship OLED. In fact, the new 8804 has exactly the same speaker system as the OLED903 (although it’s been mounted slightly differently) and B&W says the two models sound the same.

The TV is available in three sizes - 50in (50PUS8804), 55in (55PUS8804) and 65in (65PUS8804) - and each model gets three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution and a direct LED backlight.

The 8804 unfortunately doesn't have the new, third-generation version of Philips' P5 chip that's in the new OLED804 and OLED854, instead relying on the first-generation P5 from the older 55POS9002 OLED.

Philips 8804 specs

Sizes: 50in (50PUS8804), 55in (55PUS8804), 65in (65PUS8804)

50in (50PUS8804), 55in (55PUS8804), 65in (65PUS8804) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 50W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 8804 pricing

Philips 50PUS8804 - £849

Philips 55PUS8804 - £999

MORE: Philips 8804 hands-on review

Philips 7504 4K LCD TV

Philips 7504 4K LCD TV

Philips' big play for the mid-range is the 7304 (also known as 'The One') below, but this 7504 is identical except for the speaker system and stand. While the 7304 has a standard T-bar pedestal and an invisible, downward-firing 2.0 speaker system, the 7504 incorporates a bigger, more obvious, fabric-covered speaker section that forms part of the stand and also has a rear-firing woofer.

Philips 7504 specs

Sizes: 50in (50PUS7504), 55in (55PUS7504)

50in (50PUS7504), 55in (55PUS7504) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.1 speakers rated to 25W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 7504 pricing

Philips 50PUS7504 - £TBC

Philips 55PUS7504 - £800

Philips 7304 (The One) 4K LCD TV

Philips 7304 (The One) 4K LCD TV

Philips is really gunning for the mainstream with this one. 'The One' will be available in a whole load of sizes and boasts some tasty tech, including three-sided Ambilight, a direct LED backlight, 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Orchestrating matters is the first-generation version of Philips’ P5 processor, introduced in 2017 with the 55POS9002 OLED.

We were impressed by the 7304 when we saw it at the launch event and are very much looking forward to giving it a full review.

Philips 7304 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS7304), 50in (50PUS7304), 55in (55PUS7304), 58in (58PUS7304), 65in (65PUS7304), 70in (70PUS7304)

43in (43PUS7304), 50in (50PUS7304), 55in (55PUS7304), 58in (58PUS7304), 65in (65PUS7304), 70in (70PUS7304) Screen type: LCD with direct LED backlight

LCD with direct LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: P5

P5 HDR: HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 7304 pricing

Philips 43PUS7304 - £486

Philips 50PUS7304 - £585

Philips 55PUS7304 - £TBC

Philips 58PUS7304 - £TBC

Philips 65PUS7304 - £842

Philips 70PUS7304 - £TBC

MORE: Philips 7304 (The One) hands-on review

Philips 6814 4K LCD TV

Philips 6814 4K LCD TV

The 6000-series is where things should start getting really affordable. These models lose the P5 chip, direct LED backlighting and Android TV, with the Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine, edge lighting and Philips' own Saphi operating system swapped in. They are still 4K models with HDR support for all formats, though.

The only discernible differences between this 6814 and the 6704 below are the finishes (the 6814 is silver while the 6704 is black), stands (6814 has a pedestal while the 6704 gets feet) and the fact that the 6814 has Alexa built-in.

Philips 6814 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS6814), 50in (50PUS6814), 55in (55PUS6814), 65in (65PUS6814)

43in (43PUS6814), 50in (50PUS6814), 55in (55PUS6814), 65in (65PUS6814) Screen type: LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Pixel Precise Ultra HD HDR: HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Saphi

Saphi Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 6814 pricing

Philips 43PUS6814 - £449

Philips 50PUS6814 - £499

Philips 55PUS6814 - £549

Philips 65PUS6814 - £699

Philips 6704 4K LCD TV

Philips 6704 4K LCD TV

As mentioned, the 6704 is the same as the 6814 above, but with a more basic design and without Alexa built-in. It should be a real value proposition once it's available.

Philips 6704 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS6704), 50in (50PUS6704), 55in (55PUS6704), 65in (65PUS6704), 70in (70PUS6704)

43in (43PUS6704), 50in (50PUS6704), 55in (55PUS6704), 65in (65PUS6704), 70in (70PUS6704) Screen type: LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Pixel Precise Ultra HD HDR: HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Saphi

Saphi Ambilight: three sides

three sides Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 6704 pricing

Philips 43PUS6704 - £399

Philips 50PUS6704 - £449

Philips 55PUS6704 - £499

Philips 65PUS6704 - £TBC

Philips 70PUS6704 - £TBC

Philips 6504 4K LCD TV

Philips 6504 4K LCD TV

This is the point at which Ambilight gets the chop so that an even more affordable price point can be hit. You still get 4K, support for all HDR formats and the Saphi operating system and smart platform.

Philips 6504 specs

Sizes: 43in (43PUS6504), 50in (50PUS6504), 58in (58PUS6504), 65in (65PUS6504)

43in (43PUS6504), 50in (50PUS6504), 58in (58PUS6504), 65in (65PUS6504) Screen type: LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K

4K Processor: Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Pixel Precise Ultra HD HDR: HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG

HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG Operating system: Saphi

Saphi Ambilight: no

no Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 20W total, Dolby Atmos

Philips 6504 pricing

Philips 43PUS6504 - £339

Philips 50PUS6504 - £399

Philips 58PUS6504 - £499

Philips 65PUS6504 - £589

Philips 70PUS6504 - £799

Philips 4304 HD LCD TV

Philips 4304 Full HD LCD TV

Is there still a market for very small, very basic TVs? Philips clearly thinks so, because that's exactly what the 4304 is. This 24in telly doesn't have 4K or even Full HD, instead offering only an HD resolution of 1366 x 768. There's no HDR or smart platform, either.

Still, some people just want a tiny TV for the bedroom or kitchen, and this will likely be very affordable.

Philips 4304 specs

Sizes: 24in (24PHS4304)

24in (24PHS4304) Screen type: LCD with edge LED backlight

LCD with edge LED backlight Resolution: HD (1366 x 768)

HD (1366 x 768) Processor: Pixel Plus HD

Pixel Plus HD HDR: No

No Operating system: Non-smart TV

Non-smart TV Ambilight: no

no Sound: 2.0 speakers rated to 6W total

Philips 4304 pricing

Philips 24PHS4304 - £130

MORE:

Panasonic 2019 TV line-up

LG 2019 TV line-up

Sony 2019 TV line-up