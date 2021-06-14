Best Father's Day gifts 2021: headphones, speakers, box sets, music and more

Father's Day isn't till Sunday 20th June, but now's a good time to consider what you're going to buy the old man. Socks and a mug? No, that just won't do – not after the year we've all had.

To give you a little inspiration, we've hand-picked some of the best new tech, from premium wireless headphones to clever vinyl accessories and brilliant Bluetooth speakers.

A good number of the Father's Day gifts below are available with next-day delivery though Amazon Prime, should you have left things to the last minute...

Best Father's Day gifts 2021

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) £49 at Amazon

You can make dad's life a whole lot easier with the latest Echo Dot smart speaker. It's a great way to add the Alexa voice assistant to your home or music system and sounds surprisingly refined for its size. Plus, who wouldn't want a device that lets you order pizza without lifting a finger?View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £299 at Amazon

If you want to tell dad you love him without actually saying it, Sony's stellar wireless noise-cancellers will get the message across. These high-end headphones deliver a sonic masterclass and five-star comfort. A seriously classy Father's Day gift.View Deal

Spin Clean Record Washer Mk II £87 at Amazon

Whether your dad's a vinyl junkie or a casual collector, this motorised record-cleaning device should put a smile on his face. We haven't tested it, but it promises ultra-effective record cleaning due to a special cleaning fluid that grabs hold of dirt in the grooves.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £119 at Richer Sounds

These excellent wireless buds are a serious bargain. They boast a fuss-free design, nine hours of battery life from a single charge, and an entertaining sound, all for a very reasonable price.View Deal

Chromecast with Google TV £59 at John Lewis

Sports, movies or TV shows? Dad can stream all his favourites with the five-star Chromecast with Google TV. It supports Dolby Vision and Atmos and features a superb voice remote. Ideal for the armchair sports fan.View Deal

Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker £159 at Amazon

If dad's into the great outdoors, he'll appreciate this waterproof Sonos portable speaker. It packs in plenty of features including wi-fi, Bluetooth and 10 hours playback. Sound is surprisingly full-bodied, too. A class act – just like the old man!View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited Get 3 months free

With over 60 million songs, Amazon's music streaming service is sure to enthrall music-loving dads. Better yet, the price includes access to a huge library of lossless tracks via Amazon Music HD. It's £9.99 a month and your subscription continues until cancelled.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 at Sevenoaks

A five-star dad deserves a pair of five-star speakers. Enter the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition, which deliver a clean and engaging performance. Currently the best standmounters you can buy for this kind of money.View Deal

All-new Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) £149 at Amazon

Time dad upgraded his old tablet? This affordable Amazon model features a 10in 1080p screen that's perfect for movies, gaming and video calling. If it's out of your price range, the previous generation (also excellent) is currently a snip at £95.View Deal

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker £21 at O2

This soap-sized speaker Bluetooth speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 USB-C charging, playback/volume controls, protection from dust and water, and five-hour battery life. A fun and affordable Father's Day gift that delivers plenty of bang for your buck.View Deal

Pro Ject Primary E Turntable £179 at Amazon

If dad's a fan of Record Store Day, he'll love this solid, easy-to-use deck. A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, the Primary E is easy to use and serves up a spirited sound. A brilliant first turntable.View Deal

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4K Blu-ray £79 at Amazon

Good news for swashbuckling dads everywhere: for the first time ever, all four Indiana Jones films are available together in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. What better way to celebrate Father's Day than with some chilled monkey brains?View Deal

MORE:

Our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021 in the UK

This week's best TV deals