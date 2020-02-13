Best 65-inch TVs 2020: the best big-screen 4K TVs you can buy

Best 65 inch TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best 65-inch TVs you can buy in 2020.

While it's certainly not always the case, with TVs the old adage holds true: bigger generally is better. As the quality of content at our disposal improves, with more pixels being pushed out by TV broadcasters, streaming services and Blu-ray discs, it's worth getting a bigger screen to make the most of it.

HD and now 4K video means you can sit closer to your TV, while smaller bezels make modern 65in TVs significantly less massive than those that have gone before. They're getting ever thinner, lighter and easier to wall-mount, too. No wonder 65 inch TVs have risen so much in popularity.

Below you'll find our pick of the best 65 inch 4K TVs, including LCD, OLED and QLED models from the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony, and offering support for HDR video in various forms, as well as streaming from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, and loads more besides.

1. LG OLED65C9PLA LG's current OLEDs defy expectations - and this is the pick of the range. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 86 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Lovely, subtle design Rich but natural pictures Fabulous contrast Reasons to Avoid Q90 has more dark and light detail Can be beaten for motion Convoluted menus

While OLED panel technology hasn't changed a great deal in the last couple of years, LG is doing a great job of squeezing out more and more performance with each of its new sets. This C9 is the most affordable model in the current range that gets all of the company's best picture tech (the B9 has a less well-specced processor), and it's an absolute doozy.

Perfect blacks, amazing contrast and rich colours make for a brilliantly exciting picture. It sounds pretty good by flatscreen standards, too. No wonder we named it our favourite 65 incher at the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

2. Samsung QE65Q70R A premium performer at midrange money SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 91 x 145 x 29cm Reasons to Buy Excellent detail and definition Vibrant but natural colours Peerless app selection Reasons to Avoid Average sound Viewing angles only okay

What if you could get a healthy chunk of flagship performance without spending flagship money? That’s the dream isn’t it? Well the Q70R makes that dream a reality.

It offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Q90R but with a very substantial discount. Of course, the Q70R doesn’t offer all of the picture processing features of the Q90R – that would be silly. But it does offer a Q90-lite performance that makes it an absolute belter in its own right.

The Q70R produces a brilliantly detailed and sharp image with vibrant but natural colours. It also boasts the same operating system and app selection as every other model in Samsung's 2019 QLED range, and that makes it a joy to use and gives you access to more content than any rival system

3. Philips 65OLED984 Philips and B&W come together with exceptional results. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 106 x 145 x 14cm Reasons to Buy Crisp, dynamic picture Accomplished audio Genuinely stunning design Reasons to Avoid Motion processing issues Confusion around catch-up apps No HDMI 2.1

Instead of adding a soundbar to your OLED TV at a later date, Philips solves the problem by integrating a Dolby Atmos soundbar into its 65OLED984 . It's no ordinary soundbar either, given it's designed by Bowers & Wilkins. The design is quite unique - the OLED panel is perched on top of a floor-standing pedestal which also incorporates the bar.

This Philips OLED set isn't just smartly packaged. Slight motion issues aside, it produces a brilliant 4K HDR picture. In fact, we don't think there's another OLED TV on the market that picks out as much detail. It's a punchy and dynamic performer with Full HD SDR content too. Sonically, the TV serves up an open and spacious soundstage where there's genuine placement of dialogue and effects and more than enough bass on tap.

Sure the 65OLED984 is a very pricey proposition, but this combination of picture and sound quality justifies the outlay.

4. Samsung QE65Q90R Samsung's flagship 4K QLED is a real winner. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 92 x 145 x 28cm Reasons to Buy Natural, authentic colours Deep, detailed blacks Wide viewing angles Reasons to Avoid Motion processing not perfect Others sound better

Samsung has pulled out all the stops for its current 4K TV range, and the Q90R QLED sufficiently raises the bar on previous models. This 65-inch Q90R is a backlit TV that goes almost as black as an OLED and has OLED-like viewing angles, while retaining the Samsung QLED advantage of greater brightness.

It also boasts brilliantly judged colours and excellent dark detail, not to mention an excellent operating system packed with apps.

5. LG OLED65B9PLA LG's affordable B9 OLED features 2018's tech in a 2019 panel. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 87 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Brilliant colour Good detail Great price Reasons to Avoid Average dark/light production Audio a touch muffled

The LG B9 is a mixture of the old and the new – it combines the company's 2018 processor with its 2019 OLED panel. This makes it the most affordable model in LG’s current OLED range and a tempting proposition indeed.

The picture is natural, colourful and well-measured for contrast whether you’re watching in 4K or upscaling from HD, and whatever processor power is missing certainly won't ruin your TV experience.

There are small discrepancies in light and dark detail that the top LG processor offers and it’s worth paying the extra for them if you can. As far as this price proposition goes, though, the LG OLED65B9PLA gets our full vote of confidence.

6. Sony KD-65XG9505 A great value 4K LCD SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 33cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Bright, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles

Just below Sony's Master Series is this 65 inch LCD cracker. What this TV offers is a very watchable and forgiving picture with wonderfully balanced colours, superb detail and simply the best motion processing tech around at the moment. It's smooth and sharp and without either flicker or any of the ‘soap opera effect’.

It's exceptionally bright and vibrant for the price. It may not have the black levels, viewing angles or extreme contrast abilities of the far more expensive Samsung QLEDs and LGs OLEDs but you simply will not find such a beautifully performing TV without paying much, much more. Full marks.

7. LG OLED65E9PLA The Award-winning C9 television, but with better sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 88 x 145 x 22cm Reasons to Buy Great picture performance Interesting design Sonic upgrade over C9 Reasons to Avoid Others offer better motion Lacks the last drop of black detail Awkward setting menus

Like the look of LG's C9 but want improved sound built in? This E9 could be just the ticket. It produces just the kind of picture we'd hope for and supplements it with impressive sonic aptitude.

This E9 has more speakers than its sibling (4.2ch compared with 2.2ch), more amplifier power (60W against 40W) and slightly different positioning (forward-firing vs down-firing). The result is a solid sonic performance on par with the best soundbars at the affordable end of the market.

Ultimately, our recommendation would be to go for the C9 and partner it with a superior sound bar or, even better, a proper home cinema system. But if neatness is paramount, the E9 is a great solution.

8. Sony KD-65XF9005 Flagship features and midrange price make for a stunning Sony TV. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Fantastic detail across the board Stunning but natural colours Clear sound Reasons to Avoid Minor backlight blooming Can be beaten for viewing angles Android OS is frustratingly sluggish

The 2018 version of the Sony above is still available and makes a great choice if you want to save some money on your next TV. This mid-range model combines some of the best features of 2018's top-end TVs with a price that’s affordable to more people. Strong colours, smooth motion processing, impressive black levels.

It may not be a bells and whistles OLED, but this Sony LCD set is a great all-round option. And look at that price for a 65-inch TV.

9. Sony KD-65AG9 A stunning OLED television and one of the best-sounding TVs we've tested. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 84 x 145 x 25.5cm Reasons to Buy Solid, detailed, natural pictures Great sound Lovely styling Reasons to Avoid HDR lacks a little sparkle Tricky to tweak Visible processing

Sony's flagship Master Series OLED TV aims to get closer to the content creator's intention than ever before. And it does a mighty fine job of doing so. If the combination of brilliant motion processing, excellent detail levels and impressive upscaling isn't enough to convince you to give this TV an audition, the Sony KD-65AG9 has an extra trick up its sleeve.

Its next-gen acoustic surface tech delivers some of the most impressive sounds we've ever heard from a flatscreen TV. You can even use the TV as the centre speaker in a surround sound system thanks to the standard speaker terminals on its rear.

