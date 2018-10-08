Best systems 2018

Product of the year
Best all-in-one system
KEF LS50 Wireless
The KEF LS50 Wireless gives you the performance of a top traditional system in a smart package
Best buys
Best micro system
Denon D-M41DAB
A brilliant little system, now with the bonus of Bluetooth streaming
Best hi-fi system under £1000
Bluesound Powernode 2i
The best just-add-speakers system around for this kind of money
Best hi-fi system over £1000
Naim Uniti Atom
A streamer that not only looks great but sounds great
Best turntable system
Pro-Ject Juke Box E
Pro-Ject forces a little of the 21st century into a turntable with winning results