Best systems 2018

Product of the year

Best all-in-one system

KEF LS50 Wireless

The KEF LS50 Wireless gives you the performance of a top traditional system in a smart package

Best buys

Best micro system

Denon D-M41DAB

A brilliant little system, now with the bonus of Bluetooth streaming

Best hi-fi system under £1000

Bluesound Powernode 2i

The best just-add-speakers system around for this kind of money

Best hi-fi system over £1000

Naim Uniti Atom

A streamer that not only looks great but sounds great

Best turntable system

Pro-Ject Juke Box E

Pro-Ject forces a little of the 21st century into a turntable with winning results