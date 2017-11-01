Trending

Best Stereo amplifiers 2017

Product of the year

Best stereo amplifier £300-£700

Rega Brio

Read the full review here

“It’s the kind of amplifier we want to leave on and play our entire music collection through. Again and again. And isn’t that what all good hi-fi is meant to do?”

Best buys

Best stereo amplifier £1500-£2500

Moon 240i

Read the full review here

“An understated, yet terrifically talented, amplifier - one that puts subtlety and dynamism to the fore”

Best stereo amplifier under £300

Onkyo A-9010

Read the full review here

“The Onkyo’s superb timing and strong dynamic expression result in an amplifier that makes listening to music fun. That’s a rare quality at any price.”

Best stereo amplifier £700-£1500

Rega Elex-R

Read the full review here

“The Elex-R is a mighty fine achievement; the kind of product that gets straight to the heart of the music and conveys all the emotion in the recording with ease.”

Best stereo amplifier £2500+

Roksan Blak integrated amplifier

Read the full review here

Roksan has produced a well-equipped and superb-sounding premium amplifier