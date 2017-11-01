Best Stereo amplifiers 2017

Product of the year
Best stereo amplifier £300-£700
Rega Brio
“It’s the kind of amplifier we want to leave on and play our entire music collection through. Again and again. And isn’t that what all good hi-fi is meant to do?”
Best buys
Best stereo amplifier £1500-£2500
Moon 240i
“An understated, yet terrifically talented, amplifier - one that puts subtlety and dynamism to the fore”
Best stereo amplifier under £300
Onkyo A-9010
“The Onkyo’s superb timing and strong dynamic expression result in an amplifier that makes listening to music fun. That’s a rare quality at any price.”
Best stereo amplifier £700-£1500
Rega Elex-R
“The Elex-R is a mighty fine achievement; the kind of product that gets straight to the heart of the music and conveys all the emotion in the recording with ease.”
Best stereo amplifier £2500+
Roksan Blak integrated amplifier
Roksan has produced a well-equipped and superb-sounding premium amplifier