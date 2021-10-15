Watch Succession on HBO Max in the UK

Succession season 3 airs on HBO Max streaming service along with a host of other top-quality TV and films. Officially HBO Max is only available to watch from inside the US but it's also possible to watch HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN as a US subscriber travelling abroad.

Below, we'll explain how to watch Succession season 3 on HBO Max wherever you are, and on whatever device you have.

HBO Max Watch Succession on HBO Max

How to watch HBO Max in the UK

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to access the service on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy Succession season 3.

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

HBO Max price: how much does it cost? Is there a free trial?

Access to HBO Max costs $14.99 per month – there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

It's a bit pricier than Netflix ($13.99 per month) and a lot pricier than Disney+ ($6.99 per month) or Hulu ($5.99 per month). Still, while HBO Max doesn't offer the same depth of content as, say, Netflix, the quality of its offering is undeniable.

To compete with cheaper streaming services, HBO has launched a $9.99 tier. The cheaper subscription is ad-supported and won't provide access to the Warner Bros. same-day theatrical releases (you have to pay $14.99 to get that perk).

Which devices support HBO Max?

You'll find the HBO Max app on a wide range of smart TVs (Sony, Samsung and LG), games consoles, smartphones and streaming devices. These include Roku streaming devices (with OS 9.3 and above), Chromecast dongles, Amazon Fire tablets (4th gen or later), Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Cube and Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs.

Other smart TV platforms with HBO Max are Roku TV, Samsung TVs (2016 or later), Android TV (OS 5+) and the Apple TV box (4th gen or later).

It's also available on all laptop and desktop computers running Mac OSX, Windows or Chrome OS as well as Android smartphones and tablets (with Android OS 5 or later) and iOS 12.2 or later devices.

Owners of the PS4, PS5 and both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X and S are also in luck.

HBO Max shows and films: what can you watch?

As you'd expect, the HBO Max app offers access to the complete HBO catalogue – shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Westworld and South Park. There's also Succession season 3 and the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune.

You also get access to WarnerMedia's vast library of movies and TV shows stretching back 100 years, from Casablanca and Citizen Kane to Braveheart and the Harry Potter films.

HBO Max has even struck a deal to stream Warner Bros. entire slate of 2021 movies on day they're released in theatres. The 2021 Warner titles will be available on HBO Max for 31 days, so you can play (and pause) them from the comfort of your sofa. Only subscribers to HBO’s standard tier ($14.99 a month) will be able to enjoy streaming same-day theatrical releases. The deals ends in 2022, so sign up now if you want to make the most of it.

Here's all the 2021 Warner movies streaming on HBO Max this year: Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, King Richard, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, Cry Macho (starring Clint Eastwood), Tom & Jerry, The Little Things (starring Denzel Washington), Judas and the Black Messiah, The Many Saints of Newark, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Malignant, Reminiscence and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Prefer Japanese anime? HBO Max is the only streaming service that provides access to content from the legendary Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli in the US. Fan of 90s sitcoms? HBO Max will also be the place to see the forthcoming (unscripted) Friends and Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunions. Looking for new episodes of Fraiser? They're due to be screened on Paramount+ in 2022.

