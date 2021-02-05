Wales vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby for free

Wales kick off their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on on Sunday at 3pm. The BBC will screen the action free-to-air in the UK and stream every tackle and try on BBC iPlayer. Ready for some rucking good rugby? Read on for the latest predictions and our guide on how to watch a Wales vs Ireland live stream free, from anywhere in the world.

Wales vs Ireland live stream Date: Sunday 7th February 2021 Kick off: 3pm GMT Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

Head coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland squad for round one of the Guinness Six Nations 2021. It'll be a momentous occasion for Cian Healy who will make his 50th Guinness Six Nations appearance, having been selected to start alongside Rob Herring and Andrew Porter.

Peter O’Mahony will also bring yet more experience to Ireland's line-up. He played the last time Ireland won a Championship match in Wales, way back in 2013. The ever reliable Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw complete Farrell's starting line-up.

Wales will be without centre Jonathan Davies on Sunday but head coach Wayne Pivac has recalled Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate and Cardiff Blues wing Hallam Amos. Captain Alun Wyn Jones gets his first run out since picking up a knee injury last year while George North is set to earn his 99th cap for Wales.

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

According to Six Nations Guide, "Wales and Ireland have contested a total of 131 rugby test matches since their first meeting in 1882." The Welsh have clock up 69 wins while Ireland have 55 victories to their name - including last year's 32-9 victory in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Wales vs Ireland kicks off at 3pm on Sunday. This is how to watch every try and tackle wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: Watch Wales vs Ireland free

Good news: every single Six Nations game in 2021 will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK. The coverage will be divided between BBC and ITV, with S4C offering Welsh-language coverage of Wales matches.

The Wales vs Ireland live stream is free to watch on BBC TV and the BBC iPlayer website and app. It's a great way to watch every kick, try and tackle on your computer, phone or smart TV in HD quality.

Of course, these free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK but, if you're a UK citizen outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television and on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Wales vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch Wales vs Ireland in the USA

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including Sunday's Wales vs Ireland clash. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform and subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.View Deal

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

Away from the US? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Peacock account when outside the States. Why not give ExpressVPN a whirl? It offers a risk-free, no quibble, 30-day money back guarantee, so you're in safe hands.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including Wales vs Ireland.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

Away from Australia? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Kayo Sports account when outside Oz. Why not give ExpressVPN a whirl? They offer a risk-free, no quibble 30-day money back guarantee so you're in safe hands.

How to watch the Wales vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch an Wales vs Ireland live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Away from New Zealand? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Sky Sport Now account when outside the country. Why not give ExpressVPN a try? They offer a risk-free, no quibble 30-day money back guarantee so you're in safe hands.

Watch Wales vs Ireland in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the all-important Ireland clashes, will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One and streamed live on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Away from Ireland? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your Virgin Media TV account when outside the country. Why not give ExpressVPN a whirl? They offer a risk-free, no quibble 30-day money back guarantee so you're in safe hands.

Watch Wales vs Ireland in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

Away from Canada or Europe? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your DAZN account when outside the country. Why not try ExpressVPN. They offer a risk-free, no quibble 30-day money back guarantee so you're in safe hands.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations 2021 action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 1

Saturday 6th February 2021 - Italy vs France, 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 6th February 2021- England vs Scotland 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 7th February 2021 - Wales vs Ireland 3pm BBC and S4C

Round 2

Saturday 13th February - England vs Italy 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 13th February - Scotland vs Wales 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 14th February - Ireland vs France 3pm ITV

Round 3

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm ITV

Saturday 27th February 2021 - Wales vs England 4.45pm BBC and S4C

Sunday 28th February 2021 - France vs Scotland 3pm ITV

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C

Six Nations 2021 factfile

The Six Nations started in Swansea, with a rugby match between England and Wales on 16th December 1882. Fast forward almost 140 years and the Six Nations is the oldest and most prestigious rugby tournament in history.

The team that wins the Six Nations 2021 will be presented with the current trophy, which is made from 7kg of silver. It stands a whopping 75cm tall – the same height as a standard bar stool.

No crowds will be permitted to attend this year's tournament, which comes hot on the heels of of the covid-disrupted 2020 Six Nations. All matches will be played behind closed doors in six stadiums. The largest is Twickenham (82,000 seats), home to the England team.

The Six Nations has been called off or abandoned only six times in its 138-year history, mostly during World War One and Two. In 1885, the clash was marked as 'incomplete' due to simmering tensions between England and Scotland. And in 1972, the Six Nations was left unresolved because of political unrest in Ireland.

The lack of crowds will hit stadiums in the pocket this year. Twickenham, for example, would typically sell 160,000 pints of Guinness worth an estimated £1million at a Six Nations Clash.