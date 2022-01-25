Morocco vs Malawi live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free online and on TV, team news

Morocco are yet to lose at AFCON 2022 and face a Malawi side, that has only one victory so far in the competition. Could the Flames be too hot to handle for the Atlas Lions in today's last 16 encounter? Kick-off is at 7pm GMT this evening. Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Malawi live stream online and on TV from anywhere using a VPN.

The team news is in. Boufal and Amrabat start for Morocco. Wolves' Romain Saïss captains his country.

Malawi qualified for the AFCON knockouts as one of the highest scoring third-placed teams from the groups and will take great heart from fellow third-placers Tunisia and their upsetting of the odds against tournament favourites Nigeria earlier in the week. Their squad consists largely of Malawi-based players with the only recognised European footballer defender Charles Petro who plays for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol.

Conversely, only Moroccan defender Mohamed Chibi plays club football in his home land. Wolves, Watford, Sevilla and PSG are just some of the European big name sides to have leant their talent to this team. Familiar names will include wing-back Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Munir El Haddadi and Fiorentina playmaker Sofyan Amrabat whom Tottenham currently have an eye on.

Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Malawi live stream at the 2022 African Cup of Nations from anywhere.

How to watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Watch Morocco vs Malawi for free

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

In the USA, beIN Sports has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 games. Sling provides streaming access to beIN for $35 a month and new users a get a free 3-day trial. The channel is also covered by FuboTV in the States which has a free trial too. That means that you can watch Morocco vs Malawi for free and decide whether you want to cancel or continue with your subscription after.

Remember to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will stream every game live. Subscription costs just AU$25 a month and also includes access to Premier League football at the same time. There is a Kayo Sports 14-day free trial that you try here too.

In Italy, Discovery has secured the rights to the African Cup of Nations 2022. The games will stream live on Discovery+. Subscription costs from €7.99 a month.

Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service when outside your home country.

Watch Morocco vs Malawi from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the AFCON, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports or 'USA' for Sling and Fubo free trials.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports, Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the African Cup of Nations live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Morocco vs Malawi live stream in the UK

(Image credit: CAF )

Sky Sports has the rights to all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Morocco vs Malawi. Sky subscribers can watch for free.

Not a subscriber? You can watch the game with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Watch Morocco vs Malawi on Sky Sports

Want quick access to all 52 of the AFCON matches. Take out a Sky Sports subscription or try PAYG access with Now TV too. You can take a look at the best Sky TV deals here.

It's also worth noting that the BBC has the rights to show 10 games live in the UK. These include: two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer when travelling outside the UK.

Save big with today's best Sky TV deals

Morocco vs Malawi live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Morocco vs Malawi, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Watch Morocco vs Malawi on Sling TV Get a FREE 3-day trial

Catch the African Cup of Nations 2022 for less with this very sportsmanlike offer. Right now, you can get your first three days completely free! After that, you'll pay $35 a month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Streaming service Fanatiz looks like it could be another cheap way to stream the African Cup of Nations 2022 in the States. Subscription costs just $7.99 a month.

Morocco vs Malawi live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Morocco vs Malawi: 14-day Kayo Sports free trial

Kayo Sports is home to Fox, beIn and ESPN sports channels with access to live streams for soccer, rugby, NFL, UFC, NBA, tennis and hundreds of other events. Well worth your time.

Morocco vs Malawi live stream in South Africa

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Morocco vs Malawi at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

(Image credit: CAF)

All times GMT

ROUND OF 16:

25th Jan: Senegal vs Cabo Verde - 4pm

25th Jan: Morocco vs Malawi - 7pm

26th Jan: Ivory Coast vs Egypt - 4pm

26th Jan: Mali vs Equatorial Guinea - 7pm

QUARTER FINALS:

29th Jan: Gambia vs Cameroon - 4pm

29th Jan: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia - 7pm

30th Jan: TBC

30th Jan: TBC

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022