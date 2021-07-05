Italy vs Spain live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 semi-finals for free

One of Europe's longest-standing rivalries comes to the fore on Tuesday night when Italy face Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley. Spain will be keen to recapture past glories but with the Azzurri in majestic form, the sky's the limit for Roberto Mancino's men. The game is free to watch on BBC One and in UHD on BBC iPlayer online. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs Spain live stream, wherever you are in the world. Kick off is 8pm BST.

Italy vs Spain live stream Date: Tuesday 6th July Kick-off time: 8pm BST Locations: Wembley Stadium Free Euro 2020 live stream: BBC One / BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC |Sling | FuboTV (free trial) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

The team news so far is that defender Leonardo Spinazzola – one of Italy's standout performers – will be out "for a few months" after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Belgium. Meanwhile, Sarabia and Laporte are both doubts for Spain.

Tuesday's match will be the fourth time the Azzurri have come up against the Red Fury in the Euros. Last time out, Italy ended Spain's Euro 2016 campaign, running out 2-0 winners at the last 16 stage.

Italy are favourites for this one – and with good reason. Roberto Mancini's side are unbeaten in 30 matches having won all 10 of their Euro 2020 qualifiers. Not only have they scored 20 goals in the last nine games, they've managed to keep 11 straight clean sheets. The loss of Spinazzola will hurt them, but Italy's togetherness, tactics and precise passing could see them storm into the final.

It's no secret that Spain aren't what they were; they simply don't have the depth and firepower that saw them beat Italy 4-0 in the Euro 2012 final. That said, Spain will go into this Euro 2020 semi-final feeling confident having survived a penalty shootout against Switzerland to make the semi-finals once again.

"We are so proud," Spain head coach Luis Enrique told UEFA this week. "It'd be ridiculous to think that we, or any of the semi-finalists, would sign for just getting this far now – all of us want to get to the final and win."

The big game kicks off on Tuesday at 8pm BST at Wembley Stadium. UK fans can tune in on BBC One but read on for more details of how to watch an Italy vs Spain live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Italy vs Spain free live stream

(Image credit: UEFA / Scottish FA)

Viewers in the UK can watch an Italy vs Spain live stream for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access an Italy vs Spain free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch an Italy vs Spain live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Italy vs Spain live stream rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Watch an Italy vs Spain live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wembley Stadium)

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream Italy vs Spain via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access an Italy vs Spain free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch Euro 2020 on Sling TV $10 for one month

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including all Euro 2020 matches on ESPN, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Italy vs Spain live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of Italy vs Spain and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch Euro 2020, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.View Deal

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch an Italy vs Spain live stream in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Viewers in the UK can watch an Italy vs Spain free live stream on BBC One or by using the BBC iPlayer. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead the BBC coverage, assisted by the likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and Micah Richards.

ITV has the rights to 27 games. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Watch Italy vs Spain live in 4K

(Image credit: BBC)

UHD coverage of Euro 2020 is only available on iPlayer and not on BBC One or the BBC Sports app. Italy vs Spain is yet to be confirmed as 4K but is likely to be broadcast as such.

Euro 2020 fixtures

(Image credit: UEFA / Scottish FA)

All times show in BST

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Italy vs Spain (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: England vs Denmark (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark