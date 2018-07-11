Use the Amazon Prime free trial

Get the app and make a watchlist

While push notifications might be the bane of your smartphone, they’re the best way of making sure you get alerts to all the latest deals. But first, you’ll need to make a watchlist.

That’s pretty easy in the Amazon app. Just hit the notification button (it looks like a little bell) and switch on “Your Watched and Waitlisted Deals”. You can then ‘watch’ any upcoming deal - there’s a tab in the Amazon app specifically for those - and you’ll get a notification as soon as they go live.

Asking Alexa

If you have an Alexa-enabled device, such as Amazon’s own Dot, Spot, Echo or Plus - or it’s range of tablets or streaming-sticks, you could just ask them what the best new deals are.

You can say, “Alexa, what are your deals?”, and it should read you out the selection of the day.

Watch for lightning deals

While many products on Amazon will get a timely discount, lightning deals - short-burst price drops - offer some of the sharpest discounts you’ll get over the 36 hours.

Keep an eye on them, as stocks tend to go fast and only the sharpest fingers will get the best bargains.

Research the prices

Unsure whether that price drop is the lowest a product will go? Your best bet is to check its history, and see whether similar changes have happened before. Now, Amazon won’t show that to you - apart from the obvious “Was X, Now Y” message. That’s why sites like Pricespy or Camelcamelcamel exist.

Use these sites to track how a product’s price has fluctuated - seeing its lowest and highest points - and then you really can have an informed opinion on whether the price you're seeing is a genuine deal.

Keep checking What Hi-Fi?

Of course, top of your list when it comes to getting the best prices is being right here. The What Hi-Fi? Prime Day page will be updated constantly with our pick of the bes deals pages to ensure you don’t miss out on any AV bargains.

