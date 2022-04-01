Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Wolves and Villa are separated by just one place in the Premier League table, and you never quite know what you're going to get from either side. The West Midlands rivals have been very streaky, comfortable one week and hapless the next, but with local bragging rights at stake, one quality that won't be lacking is aggression. Make sure you know how to watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on CNBC with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream Date: Saturday 2nd April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton US stream: CNBC via Sling TV ($10 discount) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Wolves' recent collapse against Leeds was all the more astonishing because of Bruno Lage's defence-first philosophy. And they're still feeling the effects of that disastrous night. Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez, their two most forward-thinking players, are both out of action. The Portuguese suffering damaged ligaments in his knee and the Mexican is paying for a very harsh red card with a two-game suspension.

When things click, Villa can be one of the most vibrant teams in the division. Philippe Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey have struck up a wonderful partnership at the heart of the side, and Matt Cash has become one of the Premier League's most potent wing-backs. But there remains a lack of clarity up front, with Steven Gerrard still torn between the dynamic Ollie Watkins and the old-school Danny Ings.

Which teams will turn up at Molineux? We'll have to see. The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 2nd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream on CNBC, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling, which offers CNBC as part of a $6 per month addon, is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to CNBC and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Wolves vs Aston Villa on Sling TV $10 discount

CNBC is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package, with the $6 per month News Extra addon on top. Get your first month for $25. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wolves vs Aston Villa, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream

Sadly, Wolves vs Aston Villa will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock their regular live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Wolves vs Aston Villa game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year. Kick-off is set for 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream

The Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Wolves vs Aston Villa – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Wolves vs Aston Villa

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Liverpool vs Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City

Burnley vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Brentford

Leeds United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Sunday 3rd April 2022

West Ham United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Monday 4th April 2022

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Wednesday 6th April 2022

Burnley vs Everton

Friday 8th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 9th April 2022

Everton vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 10th April 2022

Brentford vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 16th April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Tuesday 19th April 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Everton vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday 21st April 2022

Burnley vs Southampton

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 24th April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Everton

Saturday 30th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City