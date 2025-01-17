Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream — how to watch Australian Open 2025 for free online

Swiatek vs Raducanu live streams

Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu are set to do battle in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open. Both Grand Slam winners in their own right, they'll open things up on the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday Down Under at 11.30am (that's 12.30am GMT in the UK and 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Friday in the US). The Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia and you can use a VPN to watch Swiatek vs Raducanu live streams from anywhere if you're away.

Swiatek will go into the match as hot favorite. Seeded second, she has so far steamrollered Katerina Siniakova and Rebecca Sramková, losing only two games against the latter. Aged 23, the Australian Open is a blip on a CV that boasts four French Open titles and one US. On the opposite side of the draw to the mighty Aryna Sabalenka and playing superbly, Swiatek will see this year as her big chance to at least make it all the way to next Saturday's final.

A year Swiatek's junior, Raducanu is still out to prove that her extraordinary 2021 US Open win wasn't a career anomaly. The Brit has had well reported troubles with injuries (and coaches) since her breakout glory, but has seemed more settled in Melbourne this year, already knocking out the seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova and good friend Amanda Anisimova – both in straight sets.

A win against Swiatek would be a huge statement for Raducanu, but also a huge upset; the Pole has won 2-0 each of the three previous times these two have played.

Swiatek vs Raducanu is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Below you'll discover how to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere if you happen to be away.

Free Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 Australian Open in Australia, live and for free – that includes Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access the Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream without being blocked...

Watch Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream in the US

With Australian Open coverage not starting on linear TV until later in the US, the Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream will appear on the ESPN+ streaming service. It's due to start at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Friday evening.

The platform carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $11.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

ESPN+ is only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber currently abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream in the UK

The 2025 Australian Open – including Swiatek vs Raducanu in the early hours of Saturday morning from 12.30am GMT – is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Australian Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £30.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, cricket and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Watch Swiatek vs Raducanu live stream in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their own tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now, including Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu from 11.30am AEDT on Saturday morning.

Australian Open 2025 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $12 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.