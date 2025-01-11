Australian Open live stream 2025: how to watch tennis free online and TV, dates, seeds

Watch Australian Open 2025 live streams

The first tennis major of the year is already here, with the planet's elite players heading to the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne. The action starts on Sunday 12th January and runs until the men's final on Sunday 26th.

The Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. And you can use a VPN to watch tennis live streams from anywhere if you're away.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner won two Grand Slams each last year, and both got their seasons started the right way with victory at the Australian Open. They come into this month's tournament at the summit of the world rankings and as hot favorites to retain their titles.

Looking to stop the Sabalenka juggernaut will be the likes of Iga Świątek, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and last year's losing finalist Zheng Qinwen. Coco Gauff may have the best case for being seen as the player most likely to compete, however, heading Down Under with a spring in her step after helping the US to United Cup glory last week.

It's strange to see the name Novak Djokovic so low on the list of men's seeds. Down at seven, the 10-time champ may still feel like he has unfinished business at Melbourne Park after his controversial banishment from the Australian Open in 2022. If Carlos Alcaraz can win on the hard court, he will complete his career Grand Slam aged just 21. And you can expect the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud and three-time losing finalist Daniil Medvedev all to be in contention, too.

Make sure you know how to get an Australian Open live stream from wherever you are. Below we have all the information you need on TV channels, international live streams, online coverage and a full list of this year's seeds.

Free Australian Open 2025 live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 Australian Open in Australia, live and for free from Sunday 12th to Sunday 26th January.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Once logged in to 9Now, you can choose what match you want to watch, with coverage from all courts at Melbourne Park.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Australian Open live stream 2025 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Australian Open 2025 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch Australian Open live streams 2025 in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch an Australian Open live stream on ESPN and ESPN2, which can be accessed through a variety of cable packages as well as cord cutting services such as Sling and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes ESPN and ESPN2 with its Orange package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $46 a month after that).

Fubo's Essential tier gets you over 200 channels (including both ESPN channels) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

The ESPN+ streaming service is also carrying all of the live tennis action, which is available through a separate subscription. It carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $11.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Australian Open 2025 live stream in the UK

The 2025 Australian Open is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Australian Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £30.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, cricket and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Watch Australian Open live stream 2025 in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their own tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

Australian Open 2025 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $12 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Can I watch Australian Open 2025 in 4K UHD?

There will be Ultra HD cameras at the 2025 Australian Open, with the Stan Sport service promising 4K coverage Down Under. However, it looks like this will only be the case for matches played on Center Court – also known as the Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 2025 tournament start times

Global Australian Open 2025 start times – Morning & evening sessions

Australia (local): 11am & 7pm

11am & 7pm USA (ET/PT): 7pm / 4pm & 3am / 12am

7pm / 4pm & 3am / 12am UK: 12am & 8am

12am & 8am Central Europe: 1am & 9am

Australian Open 2025 seeds

Men

Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Novak Djokovic Alex de Minaur Rublev Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Jack Draper Lorenzo Musetti Frances Tiafoe Hubert Hurkacz Khachanov Arthur Fils Ben Shelton Sebastian Korda Alejandro Tabilo Jiří Lehečka Alexei Popyrin Tomáš Macháč Jordan Thompson Sebastián Báez Félix Auger-Aliassime Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Francisco Cerúndolo Flavio Cobolli

Women

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Świątek Coco Gauff Jasmine Paolini Zheng Qinwen Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Emma Navarro Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider Anna Kalinskaya Mirra Andreeva Beatriz Haddad Maia Jeļena Ostapenko Marta Kostyuk Donna Vekić Madison Keys Karolína Muchová Victoria Azarenka Magdalena Fręch Katie Boulter Yulia Putintseva Liudmila Samsonova Ekaterina Alexandrova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elina Svitolina Linda Nosková Leylah Fernandez Maria Sakkari Dayana Yastremska