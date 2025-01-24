Sinner vs Zverev live stream — how to watch men's Australian Open final 2025 for free online, start time, odds

Sinner vs Zverev live streams

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev go head-to-head in the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 26th January in the 2025 men's Australian Open final. It will start at 7.30pm local time (that's 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the US and 8.30am GMT in the UK). The Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia and you can use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Zverev live streams from anywhere if you're away.

Aged just 23, Sinner – the 4/5 favorite – has the chance to seal his third career Slam on Sunday. It would make it three of the last five majors for the world number 1 and once again confirm the Italian as among the shining lights of the post Roger/Rafa/Novak era.

He's so far had a superb defence of his title, dropping just two sets over the fortnight. Facing set points down against Ben Shelton in their first set, he roared back to win it on a tiebreak and didn't look back. Sinner is certainly showing the spirit and skill of a champion.

Zverev has those assets too, and yet still doesn't have a Grand Slam to show for it. This will be his third career final and, given the curtailed nature of his semi-final against the injured Djokovic, is a prime opportunity to finally break his duck.

Can the German get over the line, orr will Sinner convert back-to-back titles?

The Sinner vs Zverev live stream is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Below you'll discover how to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere if you're away from home.

Free Sinner vs Zverev live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 Australian Open in Australia, live and for free – that includes Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access the Sinner vs Zverev live stream without being blocked...

Watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Sinner vs Zverev live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Sinner vs Zverev live stream on ESPN (due to start at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Sunday morning), which can be accessed through a variety of cable packages as well as cord cutting services such as Sling and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes ESPN with its Orange package, with new customers currently getting their first month half price (and only $46 a month after that).

Fubo's Essential tier gets you over 200 channels (including both ESPN channels) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

You can also watch Sinner vs Zverev online on the ESPN+ streaming service. The platform carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $11.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber currently abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream in the UK

The 2025 Australian Open – including Sinner vs Zverev on Sunday morning from 8.30am GMT – is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Australian Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £30.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, cricket and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Not at home right now? A VPN can help you to access your subscriptions from anywhere – we recommend NordVPN.

Watch Sinner vs Zverev live stream in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their own tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now, including Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev from 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday evening.

Australian Open 2025 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $12 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

What are the Sinner vs Zverev AO final odds? Reigning champion Sinner is odds-on at a price of 4/11, while Zverev is 9/4 to lift his first Grand Slam crown.