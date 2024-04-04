Japanese Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free online from anywhere

Japanese Grand Prix live stream 2024

You can watch the Japanese Grand Prix for FREE on ORF in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg and RTBF in Belgium. If you're away from home, use a VPN to tune in from abroad. We have full details on how to watch a Japanese Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Japanese Grand Prix: preview

Ferrari's unexpected one-two was the shot in the arm F1 needed, but was it a case of the pressure getting to Red Bull, or plain misfortune? Either way, the top four in the drivers' standing are separated by just 11 points ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, and the white-hot rage that gripped Max Verstappen when his car gave out on him provided an insight into his mindset for Suzuka.

Red Bull will insist that their man would have left Australia with a maximum haul if his brake hadn't caught fire, but the way Carlos Sainz had been driving all weekend, it's not cut and dry. If he hadn't been forced to miss the Saudi GP with appendicitis, there's every chance the Spaniard would now be leading the way.

As it goes, he's fourth in the standings but in pole position for Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat, his only real competition coming from Yuki Tsunoda. The RB man heads to his home race with a spring in his step, having dominated his teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the opening weeks.

The Aussie, on the other hand, has seen his stock fall mightily. Having been handed a seat on reputation at the expense of the extremely impressive Liam Lawson, promoted above Tsunoda in the pecking order, and told that Checo's seat was his to lose, Ricciardo has simply not delivered. If anyone's in desperate need of a positive display this weekend, it's him.

Keep scrolling to find out where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Japanese Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

ORF is streaming the entire 2024 Japanese Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race, plus a free stream of the British GP.

Use NordVPN to access free Japanese GP streams when abroad

Watch 2024 Japanese Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Japanese GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Suzuka track session.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Japanese Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Japanese Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82month (cheapest)

– $4.82month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 Japanese Grand Prix live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or Fubo.

The Japanese GP practice and qualifying sessions will be live on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, while the race itself will be on ESPN 2. The action starts with Practice at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Thursday, 4th April.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Japanese Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024. NOS will provide a free live stream of the 2024 Dutch GP.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the NordVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

Japanese Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2024 Mexican GP (27th Oct). It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.