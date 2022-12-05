Watch His Dark Materials season 3 on HBO Max online from wherever you are in the world

His Dark Materials season 3, based on the final novel in Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy, premieres on HBO Max on Monday 5th December 2022. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US but it's possible for US subscribers overseas to watch His Dark Materials season 3 on HBO Max from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab). Read on and we'll explain how to watch His Dark Materials season 3 from wherever you are.

Watch His Dark Materials season 3: HBO Max – only $9.99 a month

Based on The Amber Spyglass, the third season of the BAFTA-winning HBO and BBC co-production explores the aftermath of Lyra’s (Dafne Keen) abduction, as Will (Amir Wilson) ramps up his plan to save her. No spoilers, but it looks like we can expect the return of some old favourites and a surprising new dæmon...

The BBC has announced that the eight-episode series "opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her". But it seems that Will is not the only one after Lyra. Father President MacPhail will continue his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy.

In the UK? You'll have to wait longer for the His Dark Materials season 3. It's not due to arrive on BBC iPlayer until 18th December.

Episode 1 of His Dark Materials season 3 lands on HBO Max on Monday 5th December. New episodes air weekly. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch His Dark Materials S3 from wherever you are.

When to watch His Dark Materials season 3: episode guide

Episode 1 – Monday 5th December 2022

– Monday 5th December 2022 Episode 2 – Monday 5th December 2022

– Monday 5th December 2022 Episode 3 – Monday 12th December 2022

– Monday 12th December 2022 Episode 4 – Monday 12th December 2022

– Monday 12th December 2022 Episode 5 – Monday 19th December 2022

– Monday 19th December 2022 Episode 6 – Monday 19th December 2022

– Monday 19th December 2022 Episode 7 – Monday 26th December 2022

– Monday 26th December 2022 Episode 8 – Monday 26th December 2022

How to watch His Dark Materials season 3 on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple for subscribers to access the service while traveling outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching His Dark Materials season 3 online.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card for HBO Max?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to have US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (opens in new tab) (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days (opens in new tab) if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where can I watch His Dark Materials season 3 in the UK?

All episodes of his Dark Materials season 3 will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 18th December 2022.

Remember: New episodes of arrive much earlier on HBO Max. UK nationals travelling in the US can watch HBO Max from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions above.

Where can I watch His Dark Materials season 3 in Australia?

Aussies can watch episodes of His Dark Materials on streaming service Binge. Season 3 starts on Tuesday 6th December.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals travelling overseas can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access His Dark Materials S3 on Binge.

His Dark Materials season 3 official trailer