US Open 2023 live stream and how to watch for free online: Order of play, TV channels, contenders

Watch a US Open 2023 live stream

The 2023 US Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can stream tennis via an ESPN Plus subscription or ESPN, which is available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Use a VPN to watch your preferred US Open free stream from anywhere, if you're away from home.

US Open 2023 tennis preview

Nearly two months after *that* Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic blockbuster, grand slam tennis makes a welcome return on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. As the final major of the year, the US Open provides one last chance for the players with a point to prove – the likes of Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and Djokovic – to do just that.

Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek enter the tournament as the reigning champions, world No.1s and favourites, and their respective successes are all the motivation their peers could possibly need.

Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas have each laid down a marker by picking up a hard-court title each (Alex de Minaur lost both finals), but what's really generating excitement in New York is the form of American duo Coco Gauff, who went all the way in Washington, and Jessica Pegula, who beat Swiatek en route to the title in Montreal.

Marketa Vondrousova, Daniil Medvedev, Karolina Muchova, Holger Rune and Aryna Sabalenka all look well capable of going deep at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center too, so read on and we'll show you how to watch a free 2023 US Open live stream online.

Free US Open 2023 live stream

Free live stream | US Open 2023 Australians can watch US Open tennis live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch from anywhere

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch US Open 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to US Open 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for US Open 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For US Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the US Open live stream!

Watch US Open 2023 in Australia

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service are covering the 2023 US Open 2023, live and for free, with select matches being featured each day.

Subscription streaming service Stan Sport will provide comprehensive and ad-free live coverage of the US Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch US Open 2023 in US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a US Open live stream on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, all of which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, or on ESPN Plus, which is available through a separate subscription.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

US Open 2023 Sling TV discount

Get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 channels on the Sling TV Orange package with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $20. It's $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

US Open 2023 live with 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 144 channels (including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

US Open live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams from the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch US Open 2023: live stream in the UK

The 2023 US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. If you don't have Sky, you can check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a US Open live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review.

Can I watch the US Open for free? Yes. Australians can enjoy the tennis for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. You could go for the free trial option – go to the Stan Sport website to start your 7-day free trial. Use a VPN to access your local tennis coverage when travelling abroad.

US Open 2023 tournament start times

Global US Open 2023 start times

UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (ET/PT): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 1am

1am New Zealand: 3am

US Open 2023 order of play

When is the 2023 US Open? Monday 28th August 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 1st round Tuesday 29th August 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 1st round Wednesday 30th August 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 2nd round Thursday 31st August 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 2nd round Friday 1st September 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Saturday 2nd September 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 3rd round Sunday 3rd September 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 4th round Monday 4th September 2023

Day session: 11am ET / 4pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles 4th round Tuesday 5th September 2023

Day session: 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals Wednesday 6th September 2023

Day session: 12pm ET / 5pm BST

Evening session: 7pm ET / 11pm BST

Men's and women's singles quarter-finals Thursday 7th September 2023

7pm ET / 11pm BST

Women's singles semi-finals Friday 8th September 2023

3pm ET / 8pm BST

Men's singles semi-finals Saturday 9th September 2023

4pm ET / 9pm BST

Women's singles final Sunday 10th September 2023

4pm ET / 9pm BST

Men's singles final