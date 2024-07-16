The best Prime Day hi-fi deals – save on Cambridge Audio, Roksan, Sonos and more

Wouldn't it be great if some kind soul were to take all of the best Prime Day hi-fi deals from across the web and put them all in one place? Lucky you, we are kind souls here at What Hi-Fi?, so we've done just that, drawing together all sorts of major savings into a single amalgamated hub so that you don't have to do any of the major legwork. Just scroll down and find a deal that takes your fancy below – piece of cake.

We'll be adding to this page throughout today and tomorrow as Prime Day continues, and while many of the deals will be found at Amazon, we've by no means limited our search to the confines of Jeff Bezos' mega-retailer. If a deal is good, it goes onto the list, as we're far more interested in getting you the best value for money this summer. We said we were kind...

The 6 best Prime Day hi-fi deals

Roksan K3 integrated amp was £1250 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £551 with VIP)

A powerful, dynamic and insightful stereo amplifier with a host of analogue inputs (including an MM phono stage) housed within a burly but rather elegant chassis, the Roksan K3 is an impressive beast. A very fine product that still holds up nearly a decade later, this £550 saving is absolutely outstanding.

Five stars

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR was £869 £599 (save £270) at Richer Sounds

One for home cinema fans, we've included the Denon AVR-X2800H as it's a hugely impressive piece of kit, with a weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. While strictly speaking it isn't "hi-fi", a deal like this on a multi-channel amplifier is just too good to ignore. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you're buying through Richer Sounds.

Five stars

Also available at Amazon

Naim Mu-so 2 was £1149 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £250) Even after all this time, we're still singing the Naim Mu-so 2's praises. A gorgeously looking wireless streamer with bags of personality inside and out, it's an uncompromised joy. Thanks to its age, prices are dropping, making one of Naim's most appealing all-in-one systems increasingly great value.

Five stars

Deal also at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson

Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300) A Cambridge Audio hi-fi deal is almost always a good thing, and this one is no different. The Cambridge Audio CXA81 was an Award-winner a year or two ago, a model that we said "set a new baseline for integrated amps at this price. £300 off a unit with that sort of recommendation? You'd be silly to miss out.

Five stars

Deal also at Richer Sounds

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £388 at Amazon (save £61)

The awesome, spatial audio-toting Sonos Era 300 felt like the speaker that put the US brand back at the top of the game. This speaker is on a small but worthy discount. We love its huge, expressive sound and extensive streaming features. It might not seem like a huge discount, but any money off this premium speaker is a good deal in our books.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo was £3499 now £1999 at Peter Tyson (save £1500)

The B&W Formation Duo have been around for a good while, but we can't think of a time when we've seen them drop this low. We originally tested the five-star pair at £3499, but prices have tended to rise rather than fall in the interim, making this a genuine diamond of a discount. Get them for £1999 if you're a Peter Tyson member or £2199 if you're not. A good deal either way.

Five stars.

