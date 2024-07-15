These are the top 3 hi-fi deals I’ll be looking out for during Prime Day 2024

As yet another Amazon Prime Day rolls around this summer, you might be wondering if there are even any good hi-fi deals around amongst all the discounted toothbrushes, air fryers and AirPods.

But you're not after another AirPod, air fryer or electric toothbrush, are you? You're after good hi-fi and audio deals, and so am I. Out of all the great hi-fi deals that are currently live now (check out these great Roksan CD player and Technics turntable discounts), there are just three products that I've had my eye on all year for a drop in price.

All three top deals – a pair of speakers, a compact music streamer, a Bluetooth turntable – are five-star products, and they're some of the most exciting, versatile and great-sounding products we've come across in recent years. They're affordable too, so you know you'll be getting great value – if you find any of these three on a good deal over the next two days, they're worth snapping up!

WiiM Pro Plus streamer

Reviewed at: £219

Lowest ever price: £179

Prime Day target: £175

WiiM's compact, incredibly affordable music streamers have taken the hi-fi world by storm, with its feature-rich, slick-to-use and great-sounding WiiM Pro Plus streamer being crowned a What Hi-Fi? Award winner within weeks of its five-star review.

It's the best budget music streamer we've ever tested and is cheaper than its next rival (the Cambridge Audio MXN10) by quite a distance. The £219 / $219 price tag is a steal, but any discounts make this already-appealing Pro Plus even more attractive.

We saw it get its first great but blink-and-you'll-miss-it deal during last year's Black Friday sales in the UK, with the price coming down to £179 – that's a £50 saving! As a way to add on wireless music streaming to an old system or starting your hi-fi system on a budget, this WiiM – which is smaller than a paperback book – is easily the most recommendable product at the moment.

It's the first product on my list that I'll keep searching for deals on every hour in the next two days on Amazon, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and more, so if it falls back down to its previous £179 deal price or lower, you'll be the first to know.

Sony PS-LX310BT turntable

Reviewed at: £200, but currently £250

Lowest ever price: £189

Prime Day target: £190

This Sony Bluetooth turntable has been around since 2019, and look how much the world has changed since then. For starters, that original £200 launch price has risen to stay steady at around £250 / $250 in the last two years, but we've also seen decent sudden drops in price – which is more than welcome on such a good turntable.

Even with much newer, trendier-looking Bluetooth turntables on the market now (to mixed reviews), this Sony PS-LX310BT turntable holds up admirably. It has a built-in phono stage, is fully automatic in operation and you can connect to up to eight devices using its stable Bluetooth streaming. That's a lot of things to get right and Sony does all that with ease and delivers an entertaining sound to boot. Yes, you'll get a more detailed and dynamic sound from purist designs such as the Pro-Ject Primary E at this price, but it doesn't have any of the useful features that the Sony does. Simply plug in a pair of powered or wireless speakers (or Bluetooth headphones) and you've got yourself a tidy, compact, modern vinyl system.

Any money off this excellent Sony turntable – which I would recommend over many of its new alternatives – is worth considering, and I tend to find that the lowest prices are available on Amazon. If it dips under £200 and you're thinking of getting into vinyl, snap it up quick!

B&W 607 S3 speakers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at: £599

Lowest ever price: £549

Prime Day target: £520

You don't often get deals on brand-new products, so imagine our surprise when the Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 stereo speakers saw a £50 discount mere months after they were launched.

That deal price of £549 (seen at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson) is terrific value for a pair of speakers that are terrific performers. Another current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, these standmount speakers are compact and full of fun, along with delivering spades of clarity, insight, refinement and dynamics compared with the previous generation. For fairly small speakers, they have a huge impact and can play with a wide range of partnering kit – we tried them with amplifiers ranging from the entry-level Rega io to the premium PMC Cor and the B&Ws' talents shone through capably.

The previous generation (607 S2) could always be picked up for a good discount and now that they're a year old, I'm expecting to see even bigger drops in price for the 607 S3 speakers. If they get closer to £500 (or below) during the Prime Day sales, it might be one of the best speaker deals yet.

