Scotland vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off online

Just one more European spot remains for this year's World Cup finals and it's Scotland who host Ukraine on Wednesday evening for the right to play Wales in the UEFA Path A play-off final. Delayed from March when the Russian invasion of Ukraine was in its early stages, this tie is full of intrigue, with both sides desperate to make it to Cardiff and ultimately a place in the same Qatar 2022 finals group as England. Kick-off is at 7.45pm. Make sure you know how to watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and wherever else you might be.

Scotland must feel like the bad guys in this play-off semi-final, given the outpouring of public affection for Ukraine, but Steve Clarke's improving side will focus on football in their best chance at reaching the World Cup finals since a group stage appearance at France 98.

The Tartan Army lost just once in qualifying to make it into the play-offs as Group F runners-up. Subsequent friendly draws with Poland and Austria have kept morale high.

Captain Andy Robertson will have to put Premier League and Champions League disappointment behind him as he leads a Scotland side without its other star, as Kieran Tierney is still missing through injury. Aston Villa's John McGinn provides creativity in midfield, with Che Adams in good goalscoring form for his country up front.

Unable to fulfil the original March fixture because of Russia's invasion, Ukraine will be motivated by more than just a World Cup finals place to win in Glasgow. Unbeaten in the first stage of qualifying, the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists drew six of their eight fixtures to finish runners-up to defending world champions France. They have since played three friendlies in the Global Tour for Peace, to help raise money for those affected by the war. Victories against Borussia Monchengladbach and Empoli preceded a draw against Croatian side Rijeka.

Coach Oleksandr Petrakov replaced national hero Andriy Shevchenko in the dugout post-Euro 2020 and is yet to taste defeat. Fresh from winning the Premier League with Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko should start in midfield, with vice-captain Andriy Yarmolenko another familiar face on the right wing. Up front, Roman Yaremchuk's 12 goals in 36 caps is a fine return.

Wales await the winners in Cardiff on Sunday, then it's England next November in Qatar. The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday, 1st June at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Follow our guide on how to watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

USA: Scotland vs Ukraine live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Scotland vs Ukraine in the US, as well as the other World Cup qualifying games involving European teams, all FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

Those without cable can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

If you're an American outside the US trying to access ESPN+, you will need to use a VPN (opens in new tab). Full details below.

Watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Scotland vs Ukraine live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Scotland vs Ukraine, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Scotland vs Ukraine live stream.

UK: watch a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream

Scotland vs Ukraine will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Scotland vs Ukraine live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Italy vs North Macedonia with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock their live streams on Optus Sports and ESPN+.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Scotland vs Ukraine live stream

For those in Canada, TLN (opens in new tab) – the country's first TV streaming service specialising in multicultural diverse content from Spain and Italy – have the rights to show Scotland vs Ukraine. Among the channels TLN offer are TLN TV, Univision Canada, Cinelatino, Teleniños, Mediaset Italia, TGCOM24, and Telebimbi and you can access all these and more via the VIVA Streaming TV player online (opens in new tab).

You can even watch Scotland vs Ukraine for free with a seven-day free trial for the VIVA Streaming TV player, if you sign up via their website (opens in new tab). A subscription then costs $9.99 or $12.99 a month (plus tax) depending on the combination of channels you want.

Australia: Scotland vs Ukraine live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the World Cup qualifiers – including Scotland vs Ukraine – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs, European fixtures

Wednesday 1st June

Scotland vs Ukraine

Sunday 5th June

Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine