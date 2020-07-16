Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: watch LaLigaTV for free

It's not an easy game but a win for Real Madrid tonight will seal the La Liga title for Los Blancos for an astonishing 34th time. Best of all the game is entirely free to watch on TV and online. Find out how to watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal free live stream below.

It's been two whole seasons since Real Madrid won the championship which, in Madrid years, probably feels like a lifetime. The FreeSports Player will stream the game live for free for those in the UK and Ireland. (Don't forget to use a VPN to access it if you're a UK citizen stuck abroad).

Real Madrid's four-point lead over Barca means that that Zinedine Zidane's side can take the La Liga title with a game to spare. They've been in typically imperious form without a single dropped point in the league since their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo back in February. Mariano, Nacho and Jovic all return to the virtually fully-fit squad for Zizou to choose from, and the big news is that Eden Hazard starts!

Villarreal have a sideshow of their own, of course. A win tonight for Javi Calleja's side would guarantee the Yellow Submarine of a Europa League spot, even if a top four place is out of the question. The visitors have a good record, winning six out of nine since the restart. They'll be without the goals of striker and former Barca player Paco Alcacer who is not fit to play.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal kicks off at 8pm BST.

Watch a free Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV and the good news is that it's showing the game for free on the FreeSports channel and FreeSports Player. If you're a UK citizen and out of the country, don't forget to use a VPN to access the FreeSports Player.

Football fans can subscribe to find the FreeSports channel on Freeview (ch.64), Sky (ch.442), Virgin Media (ch.553), BT (ch.64) and TalkTalk (ch.64).

Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to look out for other free football from La Liga and Serie A.

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal from abroad using a VPN

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the the FreeSports Player from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA

Rights to show Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the US – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.