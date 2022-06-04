Nadal vs Ruud live stream: how to watch the French Open Men's final at Roland-Garros for free

It's a master versus apprentice affair at Roland Garros on Sunday, as Norway's Casper Ruud takes on his idol Rafael Nadal in the Men's 2022 French Open final. The showdown sees fifth seed Nadal just one step away from a record-extending 14th crown at Roland Garros, while Ruud will be eyeing his first Grand Slam.

Nadal and Ruud are expected on court on Sunday at 2pm BST / 9am ET. Make sure you know how to watch a Nadal vs Ruud free live stream online and on TV from the US and everywhere else.

Nadal reached the final after his last four opponent Alexander Zverev needed to be taken off court in a wheelchair after sustaining an ankle injury in the match that the Spaniard Nadal was leading 7-6 (10-8) 6-6.

The 36-year-old has once again looked in imperious form at a tournament he has dominated for the past 17 years, with this match marking his 30th appearance in a Grand Slam final, his second of the year and his 14th at Roland Garros.

Ruud, by contrast, is the first Norwegian player to reach a Grand Slam singles final. Despite the gulf in experience, Ruud's battling third round performance to claw back a win from two sets to one down against against Lorenzo Sonego demonstrated that the 23-year-old shouldn't be underestimated in what will be the first ever meeting between these two players.

So who will be crowned this year's champion? Read on to find out how to watch a Nadal vs Ruud live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Nadal vs Ruud free live stream

(Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images))

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a Nadal vs Ruud free live stream (opens in new tab).

Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch a Nadal vs Ruud live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Nadal vs Ruud

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Watch Nadal vs Ruud in 4K

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussie viewers can the Men's French Open final in stunning 4K via Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: Nadal vs Ruud live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ITV no longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage of the Men's Final will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

US: Nadal vs Ruud live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below). The Nadal vs Ruud live stream will be shown on NBC Sports and streaming service Peacock in the US.

Peacock will also be showing the men's singles final on June 5th. Pricing for a subscription starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off (opens in new tab) their first month.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, Aussies will need to use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

(Image credit: Stade Roland Garros)

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-6 a.m. ET NBC | Peacock