Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch the FA Cup for free online and on TV, team news

In this world nothing can be certain, except death, taxes and Manchester United's FA Cup games being on TV. Tonight, the Red Devils welcome the cameras to Old Trafford again with in-form Middlesbrough aiming to cause the 4th round's first major upset. Manchester United vs Middlesbrough is free to watch on the ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream Date: Friday 4th February 2022 Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT Location: Old Trafford, Manchester Free live stream: ITV Hub | 10Play Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ | |Sling |FuboTV

Manchester United haven't lost to Middlesbrough since a 4-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium in 2005. Ralf Rangnick's work-in-progress side still lack coherence, especially going forward, but with Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes and Sancho all starting there's an embarrassment of riches in attack, while Dean Henderson starts in goal and Paul Pogba makes his long-awaited return from injury in midfield. Will the extra time on the training ground afforded by the recent winter break have helped to make things click?



It's not just the Red Devils that Middlesbrough have struggled to beat in recent years. The Championship side have won just one of their last 10 FA Cup meetings with Premier League opposition, but have only lost a single league game since the end of November. Chris Wilder will be hoping his team can carry some of that playoff-chasing momentum into this knockout tie, which is why he's named a full-strength side tonight, with on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun making his full debut up front alongside Andraž Šporar. Former Manchester United player Paddy McNair starts in a back three with Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel.



Kick-off in this 4th round FA Cup fixture is tonight, Friday 4th February at 8pm (GMT) and 3pm (ET). Read on for more details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough free live stream

(Image credit: ITV)

Viewers in the UK can watch a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough free live stream on ITV and the ITV Hub in HD.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Middlesbrough rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Watch a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Manchester United vs Middlesbrough in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Manchester United vs Middlesbrough for free instead on ITV by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free ITV live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Australia: Watch a Manchester United vs Middlesbrough free live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide free coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will most of the live games, including Manchester United vs Middlesbrough, which kicks off at 7:00am (AEDT), so don't forget to set your alarm.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Manchester United vs Middlesbrough on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN. No contract. Cancel at any time.