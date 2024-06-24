France vs Poland live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch France vs Poland live streams

Could France reach the last 16 without any of their players scoring? While another goalless draw would do it, they're likely to carve out chances galore against Poland, the sole team to get eliminated after only two games. Taking place at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday, 25th June, kick-off is at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Wednesday morning in Australia). Don't miss it.

For Robert Lewandowski, it'll be a bittersweet return to the arena where he forged his reputation as one of the world's top strikers. The 35-year-old has been limited to a 30-minute cameo against Austria, during which Poland's opponents scored twice. While his deputies Adam Buksa and Krzysztof Piatek have both found the net, even a half-fit Lewa will surely get the nod on what could end up being his final ever appearance at a major international tournament.

The status of France's own main man, Kylian Mbappe, is in doubt too, though what's of most concern to fans is the way Les Bleus' other attackers have struggled. Antoine Griezmann, usually so reliable, repeatedly fluffed his lines against the Netherlands, while Olivier Giroud looked badly out of sorts on both of his appearances. Having impressed with his hold-up play, however, Marcus Thuram could have played his way into the starting lineup.

France vs Poland is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and France vs Poland live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free France vs Poland 2024 live streams

You can watch France vs Poland for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch France vs Poland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get over 60% NordVPN in the sale

Watch France vs Poland live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch France vs Poland live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

New TV? Go big for Euro 2024 with our TV deals

Watch France vs Poland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of France vs Poland. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.