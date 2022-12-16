Croatia vs Morocco live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

It truly is the game that nobody wants to end up in. But this third place play-off between Croatia and Morocco symbolizes the final throes for two nations that nobody expected to make it to Qatar's final weekend. To catch the action where you are, make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Croatia vs Morocco live stream Dates: Saturday 17th December, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 10am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Croatia led a charmed life to make it through to a remarkable third World Cup semi-final. Having only beaten Canada in normal time, their ability to go toe-to-toe with some of the world's best teams, and vanquish the mighty Brazil, meant that only brave betters were counting them out against Argentina. Ultimately, however, getting past Messi and co was just one hurdle too many and the Vatreni, once again, have to settle for playing off for a consolation prize.

Regardless of what happens on Saturday, Morocco have already made history. By getting to the semi-finals, The Atlas Lions eclipsed the efforts of Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana to become the first African team to make the final four of a FIFA World Cup. In the end, France were comfortable 2-0 victors, but this third place play-off will inevitably be a celebration of everything Walid Regragui's men have achieved over the last few weeks.

If winning this match matters at all, Croatia will surely go in as slight favorites. In their only other experience of this occasion in 1998, they came out 2-1 winners against the Netherlands. These two played out an uneventful 0-0 draw in their first group game at the start of this tournament. Hopefully, we'll see the pair throw more caution to the win for Saturday's encounter.

The 2022 third place play-off match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET on Saturday at the 45,000-seater Khalifa International Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Croatia vs Morocco live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Croatia vs Morocco live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Croatia vs Morocco live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Croatia vs Morocco live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Morocco

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Croatia vs Morocco live stream. The match airs on the main FOX channel. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Morocco live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Morocco live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Morocco

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Croatia vs Morocco in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Croatia vs Morocco live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Croatia vs Morocco live stream kick-off times

Global Croatia vs Morocco kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm Morocco: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am

2am New Zealand: 4am

4am India: 8.30pm