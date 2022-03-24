Cameroon vs Algeria live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff

Both Cameroon and Algeria failed to qualify for the World Cup last time but one of the teams who face off in one of five two-legged playoffs to decide Africa's representatives come November will make it to Qatar. The countries share seven AFCON titles between them – Algeria were last champions in 2019, while five-time winners Cameroon finished third in the most recent edition last month – and both boast impressive squads stocked with talent. Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream from where you are.

Cameroon may lack a stellar name of yore like Samuel Eto'o, but Rigobert Song – a former Liverpool defender in the 1990s, who replaced Toni Conceicao as coach after AFCON – has a spirited squad to call upon. Having finished their World Cup qualifying group above highly fancied Ivory Coast to reach the playoffs, the Indomitable Lions will be determined to overcome another fancied foe.

Former Porto forward Vincent Aboubakar skippers the side, with Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a fine foil up front. Ajax keeper Andre Onana provides consistency between the posts.

Algeria, meanwhile, have a point to prove. The Greens didn't emerge from their AFCON group, despite the presence of captain Riyad Mahrez, who is Manchester City's top scorer this season. Coach Djamel Belmadi – lucky to keep his job after the AFCON debacle – can also call upon the talents of promising AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer but surprisingly dropped West Ham winger Said Benrahma from his squad for this one.

The match kicks off at 5pm GMT on Friday, 25th March at the Japoma Omnisports Stadium, Douala, Cameroon. Follow our guide on how to watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a free Cameroon vs Algeria live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and ROW

Good news African football fans, in many countries around the world – including Australia and Canada – you can watch the denouement of CAF World Cup qualifying for free on YouTube. This includes Cameroon vs Algeria.

Previously, FIFA has hosted the games on its YouTube channel but the exact details are not clear at the time of writing.

In the UK, Mola TV also has the rights to show the Cameroon vs Algeria World Cup qualifier. It's free to watch to anyone in the UK, just sign up via the Mola TV website or the Mola TV app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Travelling away from the UK, Australia or Canada at the moment? Watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Cameroon vs Algeria live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Cameroon vs Algeria rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Cameroon vs Algeria stream, US citizens abroad may wish to 'US' to access ESPN+. Those elsewhere might choose UK or Canada for Mola or YouTube.

3. Then head over to ESPN+/Mola/YouTube on your browser or device and enjoy the Cameroon vs Algeria live stream.

US: Cameroon vs Algeria live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Cameroon vs Algeria in the US, as well as other World Cup qualifying games, all FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

US subscribers away from the States can watch a Cameroon vs Algeria live stream from abroad with a VPN.

Africa World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures

All kick-offs are GMT

Friday 25th March (first legs)

DR Congo vs Morocco 15:00

Mali vs Tunisia 16:00

Cameroon vs Algeria 17:00

Ghana vs Nigeria 18:30

Egypt vs Senegal 20:30

Tuesday 29th March (second legs)

Senegal vs Egypt 16:00

Nigeria vs Ghana 17:00

Morocco vs DR Congo 18:30

Algeria vs Cameroon 19:30

Tunisia vs Mali 19:30