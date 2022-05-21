Barcelona vs Lyon live stream and how to watch the 2022 Women's Champions League final for free

Holders Barcelona take on Lyon in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final this Saturday (kick off: 6pm BST). But how can you watch the most eagerly-anticipated women's football match ever? Well, it's exclusive to DAZN in 200 countries and UK viewers can watch FREE on ITV Hub. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Lyon live stream for free, for the 2022 Women's Champions League final wherever you are.

Women's Champions League final 2022 Date: Saturday 21st May 2022 Kick-off: 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 3am AEST (Sun) FREE live stream: ITV Hub / DAZN YouTube Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Global stream: DAZN

The early team news is in and Barca Captain Alexia Putellas – the tournament's top scorer so far – is likely to play a key role. Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsán is injured, making way for 22-year-old midfield dynamo Damaris Egurrola.

Turin's Juventus Stadium will be rocking this Saturday. It might be a rematch of the women's final three years ago, but Jonatan Giráldez's Barcelona have made huge strides since losing 4-1 to Lyon in 2019.

Indeed, FC Barcelona Femení are almost unbeaten this season having won every competitive match bar a 2-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in the second leg of their semi-final. Lyon will take some beating, though. The French club are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, having lifted the trophy a record seven times (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).

Barcelona vs Lyon kick off is 6pm BST on Saturday, 21st May 2022. It's free to watch on ITV Hub in the UK. Here's how to watch a 2022 Women's Champions League final live stream for free from anywhere.

Women's Champions League final free live stream

ITV has struck a last-minute deal to show the 2022 Women's Champions League final free in the UK. ITV Hub will offer a free live stream.

Coverage of the match, which takes place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, will begin at 5.30pm BST (6pm kick-off).

Don't forget: you can access your ITV Hub account from abroad as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

The game will also be free to watch on DAZN's UWCL YouTube channel.

Watch a Women's FA Cup final live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and allow you to access your favourite local streams from wherever you happen to be at the time.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Women's Champions League final

Using a VPN for the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's Champions League final, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy a Barcelona vs Lyon live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Women's Champions League final live stream

DAZN has the rights to show the 2022 Women's Champions League final in 200 countries, including the USA and Canada.

Subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 a month in the US. You should also be able to watch for free DAZN's UWCL YouTube channel.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch the Women's FA Cup final free on ITV Hub using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which lets you access the free ITV live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Women's Champions League final live stream

DAZN has the rights to show the 2022 Women's Champions League final in 200 countries, and that includes Australia.

Subscription to DAZN costs AU$13.99 a month. You should also be able to watch for free on DAZN's UWCL YouTube channel.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch the Women's Champions League final free on ITV Hub using a VPN such as ExpressVPN, which offers a free ITV live stream from wherever you are.

Barcelona vs Lyon kicks off at 3am on Sunday morning in Oz.