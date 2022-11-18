Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free

F1 fans had better buckle up for this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 at the Yas Marina Circuit. A year on from the infamous decider, history could once again be made if Max Verstappen can secure a record-extending 15th win of the season. The race weekend is on Sky in the UK, ESPN in the US and free-to-air on Austrian and Belgian TV. Travelling at the moment? Follow our guide below to watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab) from abroad.

The latest news is that Daniel Ricciardo has been given a three place grid drop after taking out Kevin Magnussen in last weekend's Brazilian GP. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will be on the hunt for his first win of what has been a tough season.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 takes place over 58 laps of the 5.281-kilometre Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. With blistering temperatures expected for practice, qualifying and the race itself, F1 fans can expect wheel-to-wheel action and plenty of tyre deg.

Austrian broadcaster Servus TV and Belgian channel RTBF will offer free live streams of the race weekend, which starts with practice on Friday, 18th November. US fans can watch on ESPN. Below you'll find all the ways to watch an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world.

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule & TV times

Practice 1 : Friday 18th Nov – 10am GMT / 5am ET

Friday 18th Nov – 10am GMT / 5am ET Practice 2: Friday 18th Nov – 1pm GMT / 8am ET

Friday 18th Nov – 1pm GMT / 8am ET Practice 3: Saturday 19th Nov – 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET

Saturday 19th Nov – 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET Qualifying: Saturday 19th Nov – 2pm GMT / 9am ET

Saturday 19th Nov – 2pm GMT / 9am ET Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Sunday 20th Nov – 1pm GMT / 8am ET

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix free live stream

(Image credit: Formula1.com)

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend – practice, qualifying, race – free on Servus TV (opens in new tab). Those in Luxembourg can get a free F1 live stream on RTL Zwee. (opens in new tab) There's also excellent an excellent Abu Dhabi GP free live stream on RTBF (opens in new tab) in Belgium.

Use a VPN to access your local F1 stream wherever you are in the world. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN service. It comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4 (opens in new tab). Here's more on how to watch an F1 replay from anywhere.

Watch a Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access your local stream from where you are in the world.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix free live stream

Using a VPN to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from abroad is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Luxembourg' for RTL Zwee or 'Austria' for Servus TV, or 'Belgium' for RTBF.

3. Then head over to Servus TV, RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) or RTBF (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 4K

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2028. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box, Sky Stream puck or Sky Glass TV – plus a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks. The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2028).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Mark Thompson Getty Images)

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions are usually available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race starts at 8am ET on Sunday, 20th November 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a streaming service such as Sling (opens in new tab) Orange or FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) Sling Orange 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $40 each month after the discounted first month, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV has ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a good choice for streaming sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's a 7-day free trial and plans start from $69.99 thereafter. No contract, cancel anytime.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means there's loads of interest in this season's battle for the F1 crown with Spanish motorsports fans.

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1 – including Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 – in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

(opens in new tab) F1 live stream with DAZN for €9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Subscription costs jus €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel at anytime.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to access local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every race.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will choose to watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab), and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV (opens in new tab) in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images))

Swipe to scroll horizontally DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 2-4 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT