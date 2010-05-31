Trending

Sony KDL-32V5810 review

This baby Sony is a more than capable performer, but it's no class leader Tested at £600.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Not the class-leading performance we’ve come to expect here but a solid, capable set at a decent price nonetheless

For

  • Full HD spec
  • simple to use
  • good insight, superb sense of depth
  • DLNA and media streaming

Against

  • Some wobbles with motion
  • colours are occasionally overdone
  • muffled sound

The V Series may prop up Sony's current model range, but don't be thinking that means the 'V5810 skimps on specification.

No, Sir, this TV packs an abundance of features. For starters, it has three tuners: Freesat, for that all-important HD content, along with Freeview and an analogue offering.

This 1920 x 1080 Full HD screen also has support for DLNA media streaming and access to Sony's proprietary Applicast service, which, like LG's Netcast service, gives you access to YouTube along with other web widgets.

There's no MotionFlow 100Hz processing here, however, while this set also has a slightly lower claimed dynamic contrast ratio, 60000:1, as opposed to the 80000:1 seen on Sony's pricier W Series TVs.

Nevertheless, the 'V5810 will leave you with extra cash in your pocket should you take the plunge and hey, you could spend them on Blu-rays, which look rather nice on this set.

Soid black levels and insight too
Colours are on the up-and-at-'em side, giving life to lacklustre palettes, although they verge on being over-egged with vivid content. Still, there's plenty of insight, and black levels are solid.

Motion isn't as rock solid as some rivals, with the LG 32LE7900 looking a little more sturdy, as highlighted by the fast-paced action of 44 Inch Chest on DVD.

Sound is a little muffled too, spoiling an otherwise crisp off-air picture, not least in HD from the Freesat tuner.

We expect great things from Sony TVs, so it's fair to say this set doesn't quite hit the peaks we've seen before.

But for the money – and preferably for less than our quoted price if you hunt around – the 'V5810 is no slouch.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand25.9 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate14.50 kg
Width with Stand79.8 cm
Weight Approximate12 kg
Height with Stand58.4 cm
Width79.8 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth8.9 cm
Height53.6 cm
ColourPiano Black
Dimensions53.6 cm (H): 79.8 cm (W): 8.9 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyCCFL
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

General Information

Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-32V5810
Product ModelKDL-32V5810
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL32V5810

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption170 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption77 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-32V5810 LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander