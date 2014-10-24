The addition of the new-look iPlayer is designed to help YouView subscribers find their favourite BBC shows more easily, while also offering exclusive iPlayer content.

Meanwhile, BBC Connected Red Button's presence in the YouView line-up will allow customers to view more video and streaming content: from news, to weather, and more.

YouView CEO Richard Halton said: "New BBC iPlayer and BBC Connected Red Button are just two of the many ways we’re evolving and improving the YouView on demand TV service."

The new-look iPlayer and BBC Connected Red Button have now been launched in a "staggered rollout" for Humax retail and BT set-top boxes, with TalkTalk boxes to follow.

