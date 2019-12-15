Xbox One S All-Digital + 3 top games now just $149 for Christmas

Looking to score a deal on a cheap Xbox One? How about one that gets you a console for just $149, and that chucks in three top games for that super-low price too?

In honour of the pre-Christmas sales, you can now get the Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition plus three game downloads for only $149 at Walmart – that's $100 off its RRP, and the same discounted price we saw over the Black Friday weekend.

The bundle includes three digital games: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale and Minecraft.

There's free delivery before Christmas too!

The All-Digital edition performs just like the regular Xbox One S, minus the disc slot. In other words it won't play 4K Blu-rays discs, but it will upscale games to 4K. Plus, there's support for streaming apps such as Netflix, as well as HDR support within selected games.

The One S might not the the top-of-the-range Xbox – that honour currently goes to the much pricier One X – but this $149 bundle has to be the best-value Xbox deal we've seen. Well worth getting your hands (or indeed thumbs) on.

