Update 04.11.11

Prices start from £330 for the smaller Xoom 2 Media Edition, while the larger Xoom 2 wi-fi model (16GB) will set you back £380 – undercutting Apple's cheapest iPad 2 by £20.

Powered by the latest Android 3.2 OS, the two new tablets are due out in the UK later this month.

The Xoom 2 has the same 10.1in format screen as the original Xoom, while the Xoom 2 Media Edition has a smaller 8.2in screen.

Both have a 1.2 GHz dual core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 5MP camera on the front and .

The Xoom 2 offers a 10-hour battery life compared to the Media Edition's 6 hours, and weighs 599g compared to the smaller Xoom's 386g.

Motorola claims the new Xoom tablets will deliver better graphics for gaming, as well as being thinner, lighter and faster.

