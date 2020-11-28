Unmissable Black Friday home theater deal: Hulu $1.99 per month for a whole year

Getting ready for some Holiday season cosy nights in, thanks to a few Black Friday home theater upgrades? Well, here's a great one: you can get 65% off a Hulu (ad-supported) subscription plan for a whole year, meaning your $5.99 monthly spend shrinks to just $1.99/month, for 12 months.

That means $71.88 worth of access to Hulu's streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies, up to six user profiles, viewed on any device, on two screens simultaneously, with most new episodes the day after they air and access to award-winning Hulu Originals, will cost just $23.88 – for a whole year. That's a massive saving of $48.

Hulu Black Friday special: 65% off for one whole year

12 month Hulu subscription video on demand service: $71.88 $23.88 (save $48)

Hulu's ad-supported plan lets you watch exclusive series, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and tons more, with up to six user profiles on two screens simultaneously – ideal for the Holiday season and on into 2021. And look at the saving! A Black Friday deal and a half.

Hulu's ad-supported plan will auto-renew at $5.99 after the year is up, but you can cancel it at any time. This subscription lets you watch exclusive series, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and tons more. You'll gain access to Hulu's streaming library with thousands of TV episodes and movies, most new episodes the day after they air and award-winning Hulu Originals shows.

You can watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet, with up to six user profiles and you can watch on two different screens at the same time.

You won't get the ad-free Hulu experience, or the download-to-watch feature (that's Hulu No Ads, and will cost you $11.99 per month) and if you want Live TV with 65+ top channels (no cable required), the live TV guide to navigate channels and the option of recording Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, that's the Hulu + Live TV subscription, and it's $54.99 per month.

What we're saying is, you're getting an awful lot of TV and movie content for less than two items at the Dollar Store.

Our advice? At the time of writing, you've got two days and 18 hours until Hulu rescinds the deal, and it'll be back to paying $5.99 per month. Sounds like a great Black Friday TV and movie streaming deal to us...

