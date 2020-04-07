Tidal launches Welcome Mix feature for new members

Tidal has unveiled a new Welcome Mix feature for new joiners, just in time for its four months for £4/$4 subscription offer. Sign up to the music streaming service, select the artists you like and Tidal will create a mix of tracks from those and similar artists to (hopefully) give you more of what you like.

Here's how it works. When you sign up to Tidal, it will ask you which artists you like across a range of genres. Highlight your favourites, and your homescreen will show recommendations based on those selections, and will even throw in a Welcome Mix.

It also features Popular Playlists, Suggested New Tracks and Suggested New Albums. Suggestions will evolve over time, too - the more you use Tidal, the more accurate the algorithm should get.

Tidal recently added suggested tracks to the end of listeners' personal playlists, in a bid to turn them on to new but similar artists.

Besides its trial offer, Tidal isn't the only streaming service trying to make self-isolation more bearable. Deezer now offers three months of free access to its paid tiers, while hardware companies Melco and Cyrus are offering free trials on kit for locked-down music lovers.

