Get Deezer Premium, HiFi or Family free for three months

Being stuck at home at this time of crisis can seem pretty bleak, but we know what will make it more bearable: free music streaming.

Until 30th April, music streaming service Deezer is offering new subscribers* three months' free access to its Family, HiFi or Premium tier.

That's a potential saving of up to £60 if you choose the Deezer Family option, which typically costs £20 per month. That lets up to six people enjoy 56-million-song library, podcasts and live radio channels. You can connect up to 13 devices throughout the family, create kids' profiles featuring only child-friendly content safe for the under-12s, and put together a shared family mix that shuffles tunes from all family members. *Shudder*

The HiFi tier, meanwhile, offers 53 million tracks in CD-quality, as well as access to the 360 by Deezer app, which plays tracks in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. Last (and least), the Premium subscription gives you the free Deezer basic plan but without the ads, plus unlimited skips and offline mode.

All of Deezer's plans give you features like Flow (personalised recommendations), lyrics, the ability to identify songs and add them to your library, podcasts, offline listening and curated content.

And if you're after content specifically tailored to life on lockdown, there's a Stay at Home channel to check out.

*The Ts and Cs: 3 months free for new subscribers who have never activated any previous trial or promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer and valid one time only. This offer is non-binding, meaning you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you are a Deezer Premium subscriber and choose to upgrade to Deezer HiFi, you will immediately be charged £19.99. Your Deezer HiFi subscription will start immediately and your Deezer Premium subscription will be terminated. Any payment already made during the month of the switch from Deezer Premium to Deezer HiFi is non-refundable.

