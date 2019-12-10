This excellent Apple iPad deal saves you $80

Don't look now but the latest Apple iPad is on sale over at Target in the build up to Christmas. Thanks to a recent price drop, the iPad 10.2in (Wi-Fi only) is now just $250, which is almost as low as its Black Friday price.

Apple iPad 10.2in $329.99 $249.99 at Target

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Target. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB), but it's still a great deal on a brand new Apple tablet.View Deal

The brand-new iPad boasts a larger 10.2-inch retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology, an upgrade from its 2018-launched predecessor. It's an Apple tablet aimed at business users and creatives, with the added support for a full-size keyboard and pencil (sold separately).

Under the hood is an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor, and it runs iPadOS – a variant of Apple's 2019 iOS 13, optimized specifically for the iPad. You also get an 8MP rear camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front snapper.

Our advice: this is likely the best iPad deal you'll see before Christmas.

