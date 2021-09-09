TCL X92 8K Mini LED TV has Call Of Duty players in its sights

TCL is encouraging Call Of Duty gamers to buy its new TCL X92 Mini LED 8K TVs with the promise of HDMI 2.1 features and an official partnership with Activision.

The world no.2 company by global TV sales has just announced a pair of luxury TVs at the same time as renewing its deal with the triple-A games publisher ahead of the launch of Call Of Duty: Vanguard in November.

The TCL X92 comes in two flavours. The TCL X92 Pro Series is the showstopper with its 85-inch, super-thin, OD Zero Mini LED panel. It's set in a brushed aluminium slung-back stand with an Onkyo-designed 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker system built-in.

It's TCL's Game Master Pro feature package that makes it the official TV of Call Of Duty. VRR, ALLM, 4K 120fps and eARC are all on board as well as Wi-Fi 6 for a theoretically improved online connection, smoother images and fast-moving gaming scenes. TCL claims an input lag of less than 15ms.

(Image credit: TCL)

As with Samsung's Neo QLEDs, Mini LED backlighting is combined with quantum-dot technology to maximise colour performance. There's 1800 nits of peak brightness available and full HDR support including both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The sound system offers an impressive 25 internal speakers with 160W of amplification behind them, including a mouthwatering eight upward-firers for those Atmos effects and a subwoofer built-in.

If that all sounds like it could be a bit rich for your budget – no prices to quote just yet, sadly – then you can still capture much of that picture and gaming performance (if not the sound) with the 65-inch or 75-inch TCL X92 8K TV. This version doesn't feature the super-thin OD Zero display or the stand and speaker, and peak brightness drops to 1000 nits, but the gaming stats remain.

They're fitted with a 2.1 Onkyo audio set-up with a 60W output, but will doubtless be significantly more affordable. How those prices compare to Samsung’s 8K Neo QLEDs, though, remains to be seen.

Google TV is the smart platform of choice across all the sets, bringing access to over 5000 apps and services, Google's smart home integration and voice control. There's also TCL's Magic Camera built into the frame.

The TCL X92 series TVs will be introduced to Europe, Australia and Saudi Arabia in the coming days, with other markets following soon.

