Trending

Spotify adds 1.4 million Facebook users since integration

By News 

In the last seven days more than 1.4 million have authorised the Spotify app on Facebook

Spotify

Spotify has authorised 1.4 million new users via Facebook in the last seven days after announcing a new tie-in with Facebook at the company's f8 conference.

The move, which meant new Spotify users had to have a Facebook account in order to sign-up, was criticised in some quarters.

These new figures, reported by AppData, which monitors app authorisations on Facebook, show impressive growth since the tie-in.

The Spotify app on Facebook now has 1.3m daily active users and 5.6m monthly active users.

As the figures only count people who authorise the app, they're not a complete picture of Spotify usage but certainly give an early indication that the move has propelled Spotify further in to the mainstream.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.
Join us on Facebook.