Sony's crazy Bluetooth speaker with 'candle-like' illumination is $102 off for Black Friday

Looking to set the mood for the holiday season and get a great Black Friday deal on a Bluetooth speaker? Sony's unique July-launch wireless speaker could be the perfect solution – especially since it's currently $102 off at Amazon, a price that sees its $350 MSRP drop to just $248, a massive 29 percent off.

Sony products rarely see such a big price-cut, especially not 2021 Sony products, but then, Black Friday is not your average sales event.

Sony LSPX-S3 illuminating speaker $350 Sony LSPX-S3 illuminating speaker $350 $248 at Amazon (save $102)

A unique speaker that packs a lot of tech into a very futuristic aesthetic – and then makes it glow like a candle. It'll be the ultimate conversation piece over the holiday season and should sound great, too, especially with nearly 30% off.

See the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals live now

This speaker, which could've come straight from the set of Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker, actually offers sound from its glass body that, in candle mode, flickers like a naked flame. How very hygge.

To clarify, the Sony LSPX-S3 features what Sony calls Advanced Vertical Drive Technology. This sees three actuators, which are discreetly attached to the end of the organic glass, vibrate the glass tweeter to spread sound in every direction. It should, Sony says, result in an omnidirectional, room-filling audio that sounds the same wherever you're sitting.

Inside is a 46mm speaker unit handling the mid-range, and a passive radiator for clear low-end notes. As with Sony's other speakers, there's a Bass Boost mode which you select using the Sony Music Centre app on your phone. Bluetooth comes as standard, with support for Sony's LDAC codec allowing for higher-resolution wireless playback.

Want sound in stereo? You can pair two of them wirelessly so one can act as the left audio channel while the other delivers the right channel.

But obviously, the most striking thing about this speaker is its design. The base is mineral silver with a satin finish and has a fabric bottom so it doesn't scratch the furniture it is placed on.

Turn on the candlelight mode and it flickers like a naked flame. It can even flicker in time with your music, if you want it to. There are four different lighting modes and 32 brightness levels, so you're sure to find one that sets the mood – just slide the touch sensor to adjust it.

There's a sleep timer to help you wind down, plus a built-in mic for taking calls hands-free – though we can't help but think that goes against its relaxing nature.

It'll last for eight hours before needing a recharge, and it charges via USB-C.

The unique Sony LSPX-S3 launched in July and, while we haven't had the pleasure of testing it, with this discount there's an awful lot to like.

MORE:

Read all our Sony reviews

Looking to upgrade your TV? These are the best Black Friday TV deals

Want wireless earbuds? Check out the best Black Friday headphone deals 2021 – save up to $120 on Sony, Bose, AirPods and more