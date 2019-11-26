Sony update for WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds introduces key new features

Not that there was anything massively wrong with Sony's five-star (and Award-winning) true wireless earbuds, but the WF-1000XM3s have just received an update.

Sony's latest firmware update adds a number of new features, not least the ability to control volume from the earbuds.

Through Sony's Headphones Connect app, you can now assign either the left or right earbud to volume duties - a feature that wasn't available on the headphones at launch.

The update also adds support for Amazon Alexa, so you can control your music by speaking to Amazon's personal assistant. Plus, you can see now see the battery life of the charging case through the Sony Connect Headphones app on your phone.

In order to download the update, you'll need a device running Android 5.0 or later or iOS 11.0 or later (if you're running iOS 13.1, update to 13.2 before downloading). You'll also need the latest version (6.0.0) of the Sony Connect Headphones app, and for your headphones to be connected to your device. Then it's a simple case of downloading the update and enjoying all the new features.

