Sony unveils its most reasonable Master Series OLED TV prices yet

Sony has lifted the lid on its OLED TV pricing for 2021 by unveiling the cost of its flagship range, the Sony A90J Master Series. And it's pretty good news.

The prices for the three Sony A90J TVs are a little cheaper than its previous AG9, series. The 65in Sony KD-65A90J costs £3499 (€3999, $3999), around £500 less than the AG9's debut, while the 55in Sony KD-55A90J will set you back £2699 (€2999, $2999), which is £300 less than the previous model. Those looking to super-size will need to ready £6999 (€6999, $tbc) for the 83in Sony KD-83A90J at launch.

The 55in and 65in A90J TVs are available to pre-order from today with delivery expected across Europe in late March. The 83in model will come later this year.

The A90J features Sony's top processing chip for the year, the XR Picture Processor, which puts into action Sony's cognitive processing technology. It uses machine learning and a more human perspective to identify and enhance AV performance. In real money, Sony claims this will lead to improvements to peak brightness, overall brightness and an expansion of the colour volume to bring more accurate colours.

As a Sony 4K HDR TV, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, and features a set of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K at 120Hz, ALLM and VRR. Once again, Google TV is Sony's OS of choice.

The A90J TVs are Dolby Atmos compatible and use an updated version of Sony's panel-vibrating Acoustic Surface Audio+ audio technology, which uses actuators in the panel to produce better sound positioning and quality.

Also featuring is Sony's Seamless Edge Bezel design with a frame of just 0.7mm for the 55in and 65in models. The 83in set has the slightly more robust Flush Surface Bezel look and feel but should be premium nonetheless. The two smaller variants have a two-position stand (hero and soundbar) while the 83in has a narrow feet position as well.

If you purchase the Sony AJ90 you also get a 24-month subscription to Sony's high bitrate Bravia CORE video streaming service, including 10 free film credits.

MORE:

Take a look at the full 2021 Sony TV line-up.

Here are the best OLED TV deals you can grab right now.