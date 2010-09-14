The deal between Sony and The Walt Disney Company will also see the two firms collaborate on the promotion and marketing of 3D devices and content.

"We are excited to team up with Sony on 3D offerings and to offer consumers their first chance to experience one of 2010's top 3D films in their own homes," says Anthony Peet, Disney's vice-president of home entertainment in the UK.

Anyone who buys a Sony Bravia 3D TV in the pre-Christmas period will have the choice of Alice in Wonderland or Bolt on 3D Blu-ray.

The offer will be backed by a major TV, print and online advertising campaign.

• In a separate development, Panasonic has confirmed it will exclusively bundle the 3D Blu-ray of Avatar with its kit before Christmas. No exact dates/details yet.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter